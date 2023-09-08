CNA Explains: Why is Singapore at risk of a surge in dengue cases?

SINGAPORE: The National Environment Agency (NEA) on Wednesday (Sep 6) warned that Singapore is at risk of a surge in dengue cases.

Members of the public were urged to take immediate action to prevent mosquito breeding.

According to NEA, more than 6,300 dengue cases have been reported in Singapore this year as of Thursday. There are currently 53 active clusters around the country, up from the 48 that were announced on Wednesday. Twelve of them are high-risk clusters with more than 10 cases.

CNA takes a look at why the situation has worsened this year despite measures to keep the virus under control, with infectious diseases experts weighing in.

Why is there a risk of a surge in dengue cases?

NEA attributed the risk of a rise in dengue cases to the Dengue virus serotype 1 (DENV-1) gaining dominance against a backdrop of high weekly dengue cases, several large and persistent dengue clusters, as well as high Aedes mosquito populations in many places.

DENV-1 cases have been on the rise over the past two months and the serotype has replaced the previously dominant dengue virus serotype 3 (DENV-3), the agency said.

In July, the monthly proportion of DENV-1 cases was approximately 55 per cent, which was almost triple the proportion of DENV-3 cases at 17 per cent.

The rise in proportion of a previously less prevalent dengue virus serotype is “of concern”, as this has historically been associated with a surge in dengue cases months later, said NEA.

However, one expert told CNA in a news programme that the DENV-1 serotype is not new.

“When you have a switch in the type of dengue, then the worry of course is that the population immunity to this DENV-1 isn't as high as say, against DENV-3, which has been circulating in Singapore at least for the past three years,” said Professor Ooi Eng Eong from the Emerging Infectious Diseases programme at Duke-NUS Medical School.

“But having said that, DENV-1 is not uncommon in Singapore. It actually has been around at least in the past 20 years. It's caused a couple of outbreaks, I think, one in 2005 and another one in 2013,” he said, adding that the country’s immunity to DENV-1 is “not that low”.