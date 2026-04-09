Singapore must pay attention to defence if global order falls apart, adapt to new warfare trends: PM Wong

SINGAPORE: Singapore will need to pay particular attention to defence if the global order starts to fall apart, even as the country builds resilience across energy, food and other parts of the supply chain, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Thursday (Apr 9).

If global order moves in that direction, there will be a "vacuum" which leads to disorder, he said.

"It means messiness. It means unpredictability," said Mr Wong.

Asked by reporters during a visit to the 6th Singapore Division/Headquarters Sense and Strike (6 Div/HQ SS) at Mandai Hill Camp about the Iran war's impact on defence, the prime minister spoke about a world where countries may resort to the use of force and coercion to get what they want.

"Small countries like Singapore will come under pressure," he said, which is why Singapore has to go beyond equipping and transforming the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF).

"It is also thinking hard about technology and thinking hard about defence supply chains and how we can be more resilient as a country," Mr Wong said.

He was joined by Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing at the visit. They observed how the SAF deployed drones on the battlefield, which Mr Wong said allowed him to learn how these capabilities are integrated with the rest of the military.