A look into world's first 'four-in-one' transport depot at Singapore's East Coast

SINGAPORE: The East Coast Integrated Depot (ECID) began operations last December, with East-West Line (EWL) trains now operating from the new facility.

In the second half of this year, Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) and Downtown Line (DTL) trains will also start operating from the depot.

During a media tour on Tuesday (Mar 10), transport operator SMRT and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) showcased features of what is billed as the world’s first four-in-one depot.

The ECID houses three MRT depots stacked vertically alongside a bus depot within a single site. When fully operational, it will be able to accommodate about 220 trains and 500 buses.

Works to connect the EWL to ECID were carried out between Nov 29 and Dec 8 last year, resulting in temporary closures of several EWL stations. Following the completion of the works, EWL train operations shifted to the new depot.

EWL trains were previously housed at Changi Depot, which will cease operations.

From Mar 14 to Mar 17, there will be no train services between Tanah Merah and Expo stations to facilitate works to disconnect the EWL from Changi Depot.