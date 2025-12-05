Longer wait times of up to 17 minutes at Bedok, Kembangan MRT stations as East-West Line works enter final phase
Trains have not been running between Bedok and Tampines stations as well as between Tanah Merah and Expo stations since Nov 29 in order to connect the tracks to a new train depot.
SINGAPORE: Commuters travelling between Kembangan and Bedok may have to wait up to 17 minutes during off-peak hours as works to connect the East-West Line to a new train depot enter the final phase.
The updates were given by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Friday (Dec 5) during a planned 10-day closure of Simei and Tanah Merah MRT, which began on Nov 29.
Trains have not been running between Bedok and Tampines stations, as well as between Tanah Merah and Expo stations. This is to facilitate track connection works to the new East Coast Integrated Depot.
Works are still expected to be completed by Dec 8, with normal service resuming by Dec 9.
Speaking to the media on Friday, Mr Chia Choon Poh, group director of rail (electrical and mechanical) at LTA said that the longer delay is due to retesting works.
“Commuters at Kembangan and Bedok may experience slightly longer waiting times. This is because we are making use of one of the platforms for testing,” he said.
The retesting process, which began on Thursday afternoon, comprises tests of a third rail that delivers power to trains, as well as making sure trackside equipment does not obstruct the train.
Trains will also be running at a slower speed on the rails to ensure that the track signalling is functioning properly.
Mr Chia added that over the past six days, 880 LTA and SMRT engineers and contractors have worked around the clock to remove the existing track components and rail and reconnect the new rail and tracks to the new depot.
The connection to the depot will allow trains to be housed and maintained there and ease congestion of East-West Line trains.
The four-in-one depot will house trains from the East-West Line, Downtown Line and Thomson East-Coast Line, as well as buses at a bus depot.
While the engineers were working on the tracks, more than 280 staff from LTA, SMRT, and SBS Transit were deployed to help commuters in their journeys, such as by ushering commuters to shuttle buses.
Two shuttle routes have been operating between affected stations to maintain connectivity.
- Shuttle bus 7 travels between Bedok and Tampines stations at a frequency of three to five minutes, stopping at Tanah Merah and Simei stations en route.
- Shuttle bus 8 runs between Bedok and Expo stations, stopping at Tanah Merah station en route, and operates at a 10-minute interval.
Commuters pay the same fares for the shuttle bus as they would on trains.
Mr Chia said that despite the heavy rain on some days, works have continued and are on track to resume full service on Dec 9.
Commuters should also take note of a new platform that will open for eastbound trains heading towards Pasir Ris, he said.
He was referring to a new platform being built on Tanah Merah station for eastbound trains heading towards Pasir Ris, as part of works to convert the station into an interchange that also serves the Thomson-East Coast Line.
Once completed, commuters travelling from Expo or Changi Airport and transferring at Tanah Merah towards Pasir Ris or vice versa will have to go down to the station concourse and then go up to the new platform – a change from the previous cross-platform transfer.
Westbound commuters heading towards Tuas Link are not affected.
Editor's note: A previous version of the article stated that one platform at both Kembangan and Bedok stations will be closed to facilitate testing. LTA has since corrected the information it originally provided to state that only the platform at Bedok station will be closed.