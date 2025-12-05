Longer wait times of up to 17 minutes at Bedok, Kembangan MRT stations as East-West Line works enter final phase

SINGAPORE: Commuters travelling between Kembangan and Bedok may have to wait up to 17 minutes during off-peak hours as works to connect the East-West Line to a new train depot enter the final phase.

The updates were given by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Friday (Dec 5) during a planned 10-day closure of Simei and Tanah Merah MRT, which began on Nov 29.

Trains have not been running between Bedok and Tampines stations, as well as between Tanah Merah and Expo stations. This is to facilitate track connection works to the new East Coast Integrated Depot.

Works are still expected to be completed by Dec 8, with normal service resuming by Dec 9.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Mr Chia Choon Poh, group director of rail (electrical and mechanical) at LTA said that the longer delay is due to retesting works.

“Commuters at Kembangan and Bedok may experience slightly longer waiting times. This is because we are making use of one of the platforms for testing,” he said.

The retesting process, which began on Thursday afternoon, comprises tests of a third rail that delivers power to trains, as well as making sure trackside equipment does not obstruct the train.

Trains will also be running at a slower speed on the rails to ensure that the track signalling is functioning properly.

Mr Chia added that over the past six days, 880 LTA and SMRT engineers and contractors have worked around the clock to remove the existing track components and rail and reconnect the new rail and tracks to the new depot.