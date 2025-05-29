Logo
Singapore

Education Minister Desmond Lee appointed PAP chairman; Health Minister Ong Ye Kung becomes party treasurer
Singapore

Education Minister Desmond Lee appointed PAP chairman; Health Minister Ong Ye Kung becomes party treasurer

Education Minister Desmond Lee appointed PAP chairman; Health Minister Ong Ye Kung becomes party treasurer

(From left) Minister for Education Desmond Lee, Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung and Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat. (File photos: CNA/Lauren Chian, Marcus Mark Ramos, Wallace Woon) (edited)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Emil Chan
Emil Chan
29 May 2025 07:43PM
SINGAPORE: Minister for Education Desmond Lee has been appointed chairman of the People’s Action Party (PAP), the ruling party said on Thursday (May 29)

Mr Lee, who was formerly PAP Assistant Secretary-General, will replace former Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, who has retired from politics.

“The Central Executive Committee (CEC) expressed its appreciation to outgoing chairman Mr Heng Swee Keat for his years of leadership and service to the Party and Singapore, and wished him a fulfilling retirement from politics,” said the PAP in a news release.

Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung has been appointed party treasurer, taking over from Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam. Mr Ong was previously the assistant treasurer.

Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat has taken over as assistant treasurer, while Minister of State for National Development and Trade and Industry Alvin Tan was appointed Chairperson of Young PAP, taking over from Senior Minister of State for Education and Sustainability and the Environment Janil Puthucheary.

Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs Faishal Ibrahim will be co-opted as a new member, becoming the chairperson of the PAP Malay Affairs Bureau.

Source: CNA/ec(ac)

