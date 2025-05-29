'Be shrewd in assessing the motives of people who seek to get close to you': PM Wong to PAP MPs

SINGAPORE: Members of Parliament from the People's Action Party (PAP) must "be shrewd in assessing the motives of people who seek to get close to them", Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Thursday (May 29) in a letter on rules of prudence traditionally issued after each election.

In the eight-page letter, which remained largely unchanged from its last iteration in 2020, Mr Wong said that MPs will come across different types of people during their engagements.

Many are altruistic, public-spirited individuals who will help "without wanting anything in return".

"But a few will seek to cultivate you to obtain benefits for themselves or their companies, to gain respectability by association with you, or to get you to influence ministries and statutory boards to make decisions in their favour," said Mr Wong.

"Gift hampers on festive occasions, dinners and entertainment, concert tickets and personal favours big and small are just some of the countless social lubricants which such people use to ingratiate themselves to MPs and make you obligated to them."

"Both in conduct and perception, you must stand above any hint of favour or influence," the prime minister added.

Earlier this month, private dinners involving convicted money launderer Su Haijin and ministers Chee Hong Tat and Ong Ye Kung made headlines after pictures of the gatherings circulated online.

Mr Ong and Mr Chee issued a statement via their press secretaries saying they did not know Su, who was one of the 10 people convicted in the billion-dollar money laundering case last year.

"The PAP government upholds a high standard of integrity and the ministers are determined to uphold this, even though in the course of their work, they may inadvertently come into contact with people who are later established to be unsavoury," the statement said.

Separately, former transport minister S Iswaran was sentenced to 12 months' jail in October 2024, after pleading guilty to four charges under Section 165 of the Penal Code, which forbids all public servants from obtaining any valuable thing from someone involved with them in an official capacity.

These were for obtaining valuables from Singapore GP majority shareholder Ong Beng Seng and construction boss Lum Kok Seng while he held portfolios that had official dealings with the two men. Iswaran also pleaded guilty to one charge of obstructing justice by belatedly repaying the cost of a flight to Doha.

BE PREPARED TO ENGAGE OPPOSITION: PM WONG

The ruling PAP won in Mr Wong's first electoral test as leader of the government, securing 65.57 per cent of the national vote, improving on its 2020 performance by 4 percentage points.

The party secured 87 out of 97 seats, with the remaining going to the opposition Workers' Party (WP). Two Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) seats will also be taken up by the WP.

Noting this, PM Wong, who is the head of the PAP, said: "The people have endorsed what we have done in our previous term, and given us a clear and strong mandate.

"The PAP has been entrusted with a heavy responsibility. Now we must discharge this mandate with conviction and purpose – to tackle the concerns that preoccupy Singaporeans, and to ensure that Singapore continues to thrive in an increasingly turbulent world."

The letter also outlined expectations of MPs' performance in parliament, with Mr Wong saying that PAP MPs should express their views frankly, whether for or against government policies.

"Take ownership of causes or issues that you feel strongly about – whether they reflect the aspirations of your constituents or address broader national concerns. Champion the issues, and do so with conviction. Effective advocacy goes beyond speaking up," he said.

He added that PAP MPs should be prepared to engage the opposition, and to also be ready for sharper questioning and debate in parliament.

"EMBRACE SOCIAL MEDIA"

Mr Wong also reiterated rules on the use of social media – which was a new addition in his predecessor Mr Lee Hsien Loong's letter in 2020.

He told MPs to embrace social media, and make full use of the different platforms to let the public know about their work, share their views, and engage residents directly.

"In doing so, always be mindful you are a public figure elected by your residents. Uphold decorum and ensure everything you post is factually accurate – this is an absolute requirement for us," he said, adding that every post they make will be permanently associated with them and the party.

In the rest of the letter, he emphasised the need for PAP MPs to uphold the party's reputation for clean and incorruptible government.

He also called on them to separate their public political position from private, professional or business interests, and to be wary of potential conflicts between these interests and their public duties as MPs.

Concluding the letter, Mr Wong said: "The PAP has held our position in successive elections because our integrity has never been in doubt, and because we are sensitive to the views and attitudes of the people we represent."

MPs must always uphold the high standards of the party, and not have lifestyles or personal conduct that will embarrass themselves and the PAP, adding that new MPs can pick up the "dos and don'ts" from their older colleagues.

"Always conduct yourselves with modesty, decorum and dignity. In this internet age, you will always be in the public eye. You must win respect, not popularity, to stay the course," said the prime minister.