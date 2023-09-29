Electricity tariff to go up from October to December due to higher energy costs

SINGAPORE: The electricity tariff will go up by an average of 3.7 per cent from October to December, SP Group said on Friday (Sep 29).

This translates to an increase of about 0.98 cents per kWh before Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The utilities provider said the increase was due to higher energy costs compared with the previous quarter.

For households, the electricity tariff before GST will increase from 27.74 to 28.70 cents per kWh. The average monthly electricity bill for families living in Housing Board four-room flats will increase by S$3.57 (US$2.60) before GST.