New cost-of-living support measures, including up to S$200 cash for eligible Singaporeans and S$200 CDC vouchers

SINGAPORE: Eligible Singaporeans will receive an additional cash payout of up to S$200, while households will get S$200 more in Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers, as part of the government's latest effort to help people cope with rising prices.

The measures, announced by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Thursday (Sep 28), come under a new S$1.1 billion (US$800 million) cost-of-living support package to help Singaporean households, especially lower- to middle-income ones.

It builds on several enhancements to the Assurance Package that were announced last year and most recently during Budget 2023 in February.

With the addition of the new measures, eligible Singaporeans will receive up to S$800 in cash in December, while households will get a combined total of S$500 in CDC vouchers in 2024.

Other measures announced on Thursday include additional U-Save rebates to help households with the latest increase in carbon tax and water prices, along with subsidies and vouchers to ease the impact of public transport fare increases that were announced last week.

In a press release, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) noted that while inflation has come down from its peak, households in Singapore are still dealing with the impact of price increases in various areas.

The cost-of-living support package includes a S$0.8 billion enhancement to the Assurance Package, bringing the Assurance Package to over S$10 billion.