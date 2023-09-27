What you need to know about the impending water price hike

SINGAPORE: Water prices are set to increase by 18 per cent, starting from April next year.

How will the impending rise impact you, or businesses or hawkers? Here's what you need to know.



1. How much more will I have to pay?

If you consume up to 40 cubic metres of water, you will have to pay an additional 50 cents per cubic metre.

The hike will be implemented over two phases: 20 cents on Apr 1, 2024 and 30 cents on Apr 1, 2025.