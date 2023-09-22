Cost of treating and supplying water in Singapore up significantly, says PUB

SINGAPORE: The cost of treating and supplying water has risen significantly with energy and construction costs driving up expenses, said national water agency PUB on Friday (Sep 22).

Achieving water security has become “more challenging” globally and Singapore is no exception, PUB said during a progress update of the Tuas Water Reclamation Plant. About a third of the plant – a key component in the second phase of Singapore’s Deep Tunnel Sewerage System (DTSS) – has been completed.

Some of the challenges include climate change which has increased the frequency of extreme weather, increased water demand that is projected to almost double by 2065, as well as external cost pressures due to global supply chain disruptions and geopolitical events.

“These external cost pressures are not unique to PUB,” said the agency, highlighting the increased costs for energy, construction, chemicals and maintenance.

Energy costs have gone up as the average electricity tariffs increased by almost 37 per cent since 2017 – and about 50 per cent at its peak – due to rising fuel prices.

“With increasing water demand, PUB needs to tap on more energy-intensive supply sources such as desalination and NEWater, and treat more used water,” said the agency.

Overall construction costs in Singapore have gone up by 35 per cent since 2017.

Constructing water infrastructure in an increasingly urbanised environment is more costly as it involves building more compact structures to lower land footprint, and adopting less-intrusive construction methods to minimise the need for road or utility diversions, said PUB.

Citing an example of a less-intrusive method of constructing pipelines known as pipejacking, PUB said the cost of using this method is now S$17 million (US$12.4 million) for every kilometre - a 70 per cent increase from the S$10 million per km in 2017.

Due to higher construction and manpower costs, the second phase of DTSS will cost S$6.5 billion. This is almost twice that of Phase 1, which cost S$3.4 billion when it was built almost two decades ago, said PUB. The cost of constructing the deep tunnels for Phase 2 has also more than tripled, the agency added.

In addition, the operating expenses for chemicals, which are key materials in the water treatment process, have grown by about 33 per cent since 2017. The maintenance costs of the water system have also risen by 18 per cent, as COVID-19 and supply chain disruptions have driven increases in costs for manpower and parts for the water system.