Singapore to raise water prices by 18% over two phases in 2024 and 2025

SINGAPORE: Water prices in Singapore will rise by about 18 per cent over the next two years, national water agency PUB said on Wednesday (Sep 27).

Potable water currently costs S$2.74 (US$2.01) for every 1,000 litres, or per cubic metre, before tax for most households.

The increase translates to an additional 50 cents per cubic metre. It will be split over two phases: 20 cents on Apr 1, 2024 and 30 cents on Apr 1, 2025.

After the 2025 revision, three in four households will see a less than S$10 increase in their monthly water bills, PUB said. For businesses, three in four will see their water bills rise by less than S$25 a month while three in four hawkers will foot an increase of less than S$15 monthly.

The 4 per cent of households that consume much more water – exceeding 40 cubic metres a month – will see a higher increase in their bills. For every cubic metre of water above the threshold, the rate they pay will rise by 70 cents, from S$3.69 now to S$3.94 next year and S$4.39 the year after.

The average household consumes about 15 cubic metres of water each month.

The price of NEWater – the treated reclaimed wastewater used mainly for industrial and air-con cooling purposes – will increase by 17 cents per cubic metre; also in two stages: 8 cents on Apr 1, 2024 and 9 cents on Apr 1, 2025.