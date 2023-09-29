Electricity tariff to go up from October to December due to higher energy costs

To help Singaporeans cope with rising prices, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Thursday announced a new S$1.1 billion (US$800 million) support package that includes cash payouts and utility bill rebates for those who are eligible.

The Finance Ministry noted on Friday that about 950,000 Singaporean households living in HDB flats will receive U-Save and service and conservancy charges (S&CC) rebates in October.

These rebates, which are disbursed in April, July, October and January each year, are part of the permanent GST Voucher scheme and the Assurance Package to help lower- to middle-income households.

As announced on Thursday, eligible households will also receive an additional S$20 per quarter of U-Save rebates from January 2024 to December 2025. The amount will be disbursed together with the regular U-Save.

"The additional U-Save rebates will on average fully offset the increase in utility bills for one- to two-room flats over the next two years, about 80 per cent for three- to four-room HDB flats, and about 65 per cent for larger flats," the Finance Ministry said.

"On average, this translates to three- to four-room HDB flats paying about S$2 more per month, and five-room and larger HDB flats paying about S$4 more per month."

Eligible households do not need to take any action to benefit from the U-Save and S&CC rebates. The U-Save rebates will be credited directly into households’ utilities accounts with SP Services, while the S&CC rebates will be credited directly into households’ accounts with their respective town councils.