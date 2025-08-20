Singapore to implement emergency broadcast system to alert public via phones by early 2026

SINGAPORE: An emergency alert system will be gradually rolled out in Singapore by early next year to notify the public of emergencies directly via their mobile phones.

Called the Cell Broadcast System, it will enable authorities to quickly alert the public in the affected area of an incident and relay emergency messages to their phones, Minister for Law and Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong announced on Wednesday (Aug 20).

Speaking at the ASEAN Strategic Policy Dialogue on Disaster Management, Mr Tong said the messages will provide the public with clear guidance on protective measures to take.

“In emergencies, prompt and timely communication with the public is critical,” he added.

Mr Tong noted that the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) is working with local telecommunications companies to progressively implement the system by early 2026.

SCDF currently has its public warning system, which is a network of sirens placed at strategic points throughout Singapore and serves to warn the public of imminent threats that could endanger lives and property.

Such threats include air, land and sea attacks, as well as natural and man-made disasters.

The public warning system also utilises the SGSecure mobile app to alert the public during emergencies.

In addition, SCDF has an app called myResponder, which alerts members of the public to nearby fire and medical cases, while SGSecure is Singapore's community response to the threat of terrorism.

CNA has contacted SCDF for more information about the Cell Broadcast System, including how it can complement the other systems in place and which telcos have been roped in.