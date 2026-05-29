US onshoring could create new opportunities for Singapore manufacturing firms: EnterpriseSG

AUSTIN, Texas: At a manufacturing facility in Austin, self-programming robots are making finishing touches to machine components with little human intervention.

Powered by artificial intelligence, the software allows robots to scan parts to determine the geometry, generate their own tool paths and adapt to variations in shape or orientation to deliver precise production results.

Behind the technology is Singapore robotics software startup Augmentus.

“The problem we're solving is really around the high difficulty and the long downtime that exists in conventional robotics,” said the company’s CEO Daryl Lim.

Typically, manufacturers need highly trained engineers to manually programme industrial robots – a process that can take days or even weeks for a single component, especially if it is complex. With orders constantly changing, the entire procedure is often repeated to cater to different components, making production even more tedious.

Mr Lim said Augmentus’ software cut that setup process and costs dramatically. The company provides the “eyes and brains” – cameras, AI software and automation tools – that can be quickly integrated into existing production lines in mere minutes.

The homegrown company opened its Texas office in 2024 to meet rising demand and gain access to a bigger market, particularly in metal fabrication.

Its tech is designed to be plugged into any step of the manufacturing process, ranging from welding and sanding to grinding, spraying and coating.