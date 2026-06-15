Singapore running pilot for ERP 2 location-based charging

SINGAPORE: An alert that an Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) area is ahead pops up on the car’s on-board unit (OBU) display.

But there is no gantry, and a section of the road is painted in blue - known as an ERP charging zone. As the driver goes over, a second message on the OBU says the charge is paid.

This may not be familiar to drivers under the current ERP system, but it is among the features that could be part of the new ERP 2 location-based charging system when it fully rolls out on Jan 1, 2027.

About 1,000 motorists are part of a trial that started this month on the new location-based charging. CNA was also given the chance to test out these new features.

A Land Transport Authority (LTA) spokesperson said on Monday (Jun 15) that the trial will allow it to gather feedback on ERP 2’s features and user interfaces and make refinements where necessary before a full roll-out to all motorists.

Currently, there are no ERP charging zone alerts on the OBU, and drivers usually rely on physical sightings of the gantry to know that they are about to be charged. The charge will be incurred when the ERP gantry detects the vehicle.

But with Singapore fully switching to the ERP 2 location-based charging system from Jan 1 next year, gantries will no longer be used to demarcate the ERP charge zones.

These ERP gantries will be progressively removed from later this year, starting with those that are no longer in operation.

New road signs and markings could be used to indicate ERP charging locations. A trial for these has been running since March.

But how different will the features be under this new system? CNA puts them to the test.