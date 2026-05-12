About 1,000 motorists to experience full range of ERP2 on-board unit features as part of study

SINGAPORE: Ahead of the introduction of Singapore's new Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) system, ERP2, about 1,000 motorists will experience the full range of ERP2 on-board unit (OBU) features as part of a study, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Tuesday (May 12).

The two-phase user experience study, which began in March, also involves the trialling of new road signs and markings as indicators of ERP charging locations.

On Jan 1, 2027, Singapore will switch to the ERP2 system, which leverages global navigation satellite system (GNSS) technology.

Under the new system, the OBU detects when a vehicle passes an ERP charging location and calculates the applicable ERP charges, eliminating the need for physical gantries on the roads.

LTA said on Tuesday it is partnering with the Automobile Association of Singapore, Singapore Road Safety Council and other stakeholders from the motoring community to invite about 1,000 motorists to participate in the second phase of the study, which will run from Jun 1 to Jul 31.

The motorists will "experience the full suite of upcoming OBU functionalities", including more ERP-related notifications and automatic payment of checkpoint tolls, said LTA. They will also be able to use the OBU's touchscreen display for roadside parking payments.

As physical ERP gantries will no longer serve as markers of ERP charging locations under the upcoming system, the study's second phase will also see LTA testing the effectiveness of new road signs and markings as visual cues for ERP charging locations along or near expressways.

"The new signs and markings will complement OBU alerts, which will notify motorists in advance of ERP charge locations, provide information on prevailing ERP charges and indicate the amount charged within the location," said LTA.