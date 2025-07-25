Etomidate found in blood of two people involved in fatal road accident in Punggol: HSA

SINGAPORE: Etomidate was found in the blood samples of two people involved in a fatal car accident in Punggol, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said on Friday (Jul 25).



Following the accident, the police discovered 42 e-vaporisers and more than 1,200 pods in the car, with some tested by HSA to contain etomidate, HSA said in a press release.



Etomidate is an anaesthetic agent that has been found in vapes and will soon be listed by Singapore as a Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act.



The accident, involving a car and a public bus, happened on May 13 at about 2.50pm along Punggol Road towards the Tampines Expressway (TPE).



The car driver, a 30-year-old male, was taken conscious to the hospital after the accident, while the 28-year-old female passenger was unconscious when taken to the hospital. She subsequently died.



The car driver is currently assisting the police and HSA in investigations regarding both the accident and vape-related offences.



Etomidate has clinical use as an anaesthetic agent and is permitted only in clinical settings and subject to strict conditions, said HSA.



The etomidate found in vapes or supplied in oil capsules or formulations to be inhaled directly into users' lungs are not medical products and are prohibited, it added.



"The adverse effects of etomidate when used in e-vaporisers can be serious, including causing involuntary movements or spasm of muscles, confusion, seizures and psychosis. It can lead to physical dependence," said HSA.

It is also an offence to import, distribute, sell or offer for sale vapes and their components.

Any person convicted of an offence may be fined up to S$10,000 (US$7,700), jailed for up to six months, or both for the first offence. The maximum penalties are doubled for subsequent offences.



Currently, people found possessing or using pods containing etomidate are also liable upon conviction to a maximum penalty of imprisonment for up to 2 years and/or fine up to S$10,000 under the Poisons Act.