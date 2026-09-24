EV owners invited to vote on differentiated licence plate designs

In light of the feedback, LTA and SCDF looked at a range of other designs.

"When considered in the context of Singapore’s existing licence plate specifications, some of the designs were assessed to be unsuitable as the visibility of the vehicle number was not optimal," they said.

For example, a coloured side band would require the vehicle number to be displayed in a smaller font to accommodate it and would not be suitable for double row licence plates.

The two new blue designs are more suitable for local road conditions, according to LTA and SCDF.

They feature two different shades of blue which are visible in both daylight and low-light conditions.

They are also easily recognisable by members of the public, first responders, and are compatible with traffic and enforcement cameras.

It was announced in February that the government was studying the use of differentiated licence plates to help firefighters easily identify and manage EV fires.

LTA and SCDF intend to introduce differentiated licence plates for EVs and PHEVs to enable first responders and members of the public to identify the vehicles more quickly in accidents or fires.

As these vehicles present distinct safety considerations in such incidents, this "ready identification will support emergency response efforts and help those at the scene respond appropriately," they added.

All registered EV and PHEV owners are encouraged to submit their preferred design during the polling period and their preferences will be taken into consideration as part of the final design selection process.

They can look out for a banner on the OneMotoring website containing a link to a FormSG poll, where they can log in using their SingPass to submit their preferred design.

The latest move comes as EV adoption continues to grow in Singapore. By the end of last year, EVs formed 7.4 per cent of the total car population here, nearly double the 4 per cent share recorded in 2024. EVs also made up nearly 60 per cent of new car registrations in the first quarter of 2026, overtaking combustion engine and hybrid models for the first time