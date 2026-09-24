EV owners invited to vote on differentiated licence plate designs
The online poll will be available on the OneMotoring website and run from Sep 25 to Oct 9. Only votes from registered EV and PHEV owners will be considered in the final tally.
SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) will launch an online poll for owners of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles to indicate their preferred differentiated licence plate design.
The online poll will be available on the OneMotoring website and run from Friday (Sep 25) to Oct 9.
It will feature three shortlisted designs: one original green design and two new blue designs, LTA and SCDF said in a joint news release on Thursday.
Only votes from registered EV and PHEV owners will be considered in the final tally, and each registered owner may submit one vote. For multiple votes, only the last vote received will be considered.
Stakeholders, such as authorised motor dealers and signcraft workshops, were consulted in March on the proposed designs featuring three shades of green.
Feedback was also gathered from individual motorists, LTA and SCDF said.
While respondents "understood the operational need for differentiated licence plates", some raised concerns about the aesthetics of the proposed green designs.
In light of the feedback, LTA and SCDF looked at a range of other designs.
"When considered in the context of Singapore’s existing licence plate specifications, some of the designs were assessed to be unsuitable as the visibility of the vehicle number was not optimal," they said.
For example, a coloured side band would require the vehicle number to be displayed in a smaller font to accommodate it and would not be suitable for double row licence plates.
The two new blue designs are more suitable for local road conditions, according to LTA and SCDF.
They feature two different shades of blue which are visible in both daylight and low-light conditions.
They are also easily recognisable by members of the public, first responders, and are compatible with traffic and enforcement cameras.
It was announced in February that the government was studying the use of differentiated licence plates to help firefighters easily identify and manage EV fires.
LTA and SCDF intend to introduce differentiated licence plates for EVs and PHEVs to enable first responders and members of the public to identify the vehicles more quickly in accidents or fires.
As these vehicles present distinct safety considerations in such incidents, this "ready identification will support emergency response efforts and help those at the scene respond appropriately," they added.
All registered EV and PHEV owners are encouraged to submit their preferred design during the polling period and their preferences will be taken into consideration as part of the final design selection process.
They can look out for a banner on the OneMotoring website containing a link to a FormSG poll, where they can log in using their SingPass to submit their preferred design.
The latest move comes as EV adoption continues to grow in Singapore. By the end of last year, EVs formed 7.4 per cent of the total car population here, nearly double the 4 per cent share recorded in 2024. EVs also made up nearly 60 per cent of new car registrations in the first quarter of 2026, overtaking combustion engine and hybrid models for the first time