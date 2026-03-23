LTA, SCDF to seek views on design of differentiated licence plates for EVs

SINGAPORE: Authorities will seek feedback from motor dealers, workshops and electric vehicle owners on three proposed designs for EV licence plates.

This follows a recent announcement in parliament that the government is studying the use of differentiated licence plates to help firefighters easily identify and manage EV fires.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on Monday (Mar 23) that they will conduct focus group discussions and online surveys over a month, starting at the end of March.

The three licence plate designs are in shades of green.