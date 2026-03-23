LTA, SCDF to seek views on design of differentiated licence plates for EVs
The government is studying the use of differentiated licence plates to help firefighters easily identify and manage electric vehicle fires.
SINGAPORE: Authorities will seek feedback from motor dealers, workshops and electric vehicle owners on three proposed designs for EV licence plates.
This follows a recent announcement in parliament that the government is studying the use of differentiated licence plates to help firefighters easily identify and manage EV fires.
The Land Transport Authority (LTA) and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on Monday (Mar 23) that they will conduct focus group discussions and online surveys over a month, starting at the end of March.
The three licence plate designs are in shades of green.
"In developing a suitable design for EV licence plates, LTA and SCDF considered their visibility and ease of identification," the agencies said.
"The three proposed designs were developed to be easily recognisable by first responders as well as traffic and enforcement cameras," they added.
"The finalised design will also take into account the operational requirements of government agencies."
Authorities will also seek views on a proposed marking or decal sticker for selected large EVs.
There are currently no plans to fit electric motorcycles and hybrid-electric vehicles with differentiated licence plates as their batteries are typically much smaller and pose lower risks in the event of an accident, said LTA and SCDF.
"We will continue to monitor developments closely and review these exemptions if necessary," they added.
LTA and SCDF said they will engage authorised motor dealers as well as selected signcraft workshops to seek views on the proposed design and approach to implement the differentiated licence plates.
They will also gather feedback from owners of EVs and plug-in hybrid EVs (PHEV).
"Adequate time will be provided for existing EV and PHEV owners to replace their current vehicle licence plates," the authorities said, adding that more details on the finalised design and implementation approach will be announced in the second half of 2026.
Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong said in parliament last month that while fires in EVs are less likely than in internal combustion engine vehicles, EVs pose different risks when they catch fire and would require a different management approach.
The number of EVs on Singapore roads has been rising over the years. By the end of last year, EVs formed 7.4 per cent of the total car population here, nearly double the 4 per cent share recorded in 2024.
EVs also constituted about 45 per cent of all new cars registered in Singapore last year, a substantial increase from 34 per cent the year before.