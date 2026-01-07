Singapore’s 2026 events calendar filling up fast as organisers eye strong pipeline

SINGAPORE: Event organisers in Singapore say the calendar for 2026 is already filling up rapidly, with some events being booked as far as two years in advance.

This follows a blockbuster year for the industry last year, when nearly 30 major leisure and corporate gatherings took place.

Observers said this underscores Singapore’s continued appeal as a regional hub for concerts, sporting events and international conferences.

CONCERTS, TOURNAMENTS AND CONFERENCES

While big-name concerts by acts such as K-pop group Blackpink and American singer Lady Gaga caused fan frenzy in 2025, organisers said it was not just music events that drew crowds.

Sporting tournaments, including the World Aquatics Championships, and large-scale conferences also contributed to a surge in activity, setting the stage for another packed year ahead.

Mr Ross Knudson, co-founder of concert promoter LAMC Presents, said artists are now planning much further ahead when it comes to touring and performances in Singapore.

"We've already got, I think, six shows on sale, and we've been busy through the holidays just working on booking shows for this coming year and even into 2027,” he told CNA.

“All of a sudden, the artists are really looking way down the calendar, and they're talking to us about two or three years from now sometimes, which is great - we get more lead time."