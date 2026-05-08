New executive condo measures may increase near-term demand, but prices should moderate over time: Analysts

SINGAPORE: Changes to executive condominiums (EC) from Friday (May 8) are likely to cool land bids for project sites, potentially improving affordability for first-time home buyers, analysts said.

In the near-term, however, upcoming projects unaffected by the policy changes may see more demand, they added.

The changes are: the doubling of the minimum occupation period to 10 years, the removal of the Deferred Payment Scheme, and an increased quota and priority period for first-timers.

They were announced by Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat on Friday, and are part of measures to help first-time home buyers secure an EC unit.

The new measures will apply to all EC Government Land Sales (GLS) sites with tender closing dates on or after Friday.

Analysts said demand is expected to increase – especially among second-timers – for five upcoming EC developments not subject to the new measures.

They are the projects at Senja Close, Sembawang Road, Miltonia Close and two projects at Woodlands Drive 17. The tender for all five locations closed between August 2025 and April 2026.

Huttons Asia CEO Mark Yip said the longer minimum occupation period of future EC projects will enhance the appeal of these yet-to-launch projects.

CEO of PropNex Kelvin Fong agreed that while the five projects could see strong demand, they expect EC prices in the near-term to remain stable or see a slight upside due to their firm land prices.

Land rates for the two Woodlands Drive 17 sites, and that of Senja Close, were among the highest for EC GLS sites, he said.

EC buyers are subject to a monthly household income ceiling of S$16,000 (US$12,600) and a 30 per cent mortgage servicing ratio

“These will, to some extent, limit the magnitude of any EC price increase,” he said.

In a statement to the media, City Developments Limited said the policy updates would not affect their two upcoming EC projects at Woodlands Drive 17 and Senja Close, which are slated for launch next year.

Prices per sq ft (PSF) have more than doubled over the past decade. From January to April this year, the median price per sq ft of new ECs was S$1,843, compared with S$782 in 2016.