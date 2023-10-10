Explainer: Why is the UK planning to scrap the A-Levels and are there any implications for Singapore?

SINGAPORE: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced last Wednesday (Oct 4) plans to merge the country’s current A-Levels and T-Levels into a new, single qualification called the Advanced British Standard.

The A-Levels and T-Levels are two post-secondary options presently available to students in the United Kingdom (UK), upon the completion of their General Certificate of Secondary Education, the equivalent of the O-Levels in Singapore.

According to the British government, the T-Levels — introduced in September 2020 by the Boris Johnson administration — are two-year courses designed in collaboration with employers and education providers to prepare students for skilled employment, an apprenticeship or technical study.

They come with an industry placement of at least 315 hours — approximately 45 days.

If adopted, the new Advanced British Standard would replace the existing A-Levels and T-Levels, by combining them into a single qualification.

TODAY looks at why the new Advanced British Standard was introduced, what it would entail, and whether there are any potential implications for Singapore given the past links in the education systems.

WHY IS THE ADVANCED BRITISH STANDARD BEING INTRODUCED?

Speaking at the ruling Conservative Party's annual conference last Wednesday, Mr Sunak said the new qualification would “finally deliver on the promise of parity of esteem between academic and technical education”, because all students will sit for the Advanced British Standard.

He added that it would also “raise the floor ensuring that our children leave school literate and numerate, because with the Advanced British Standard, all students will study some form of Maths and English to 18 (years old) — with extra help for those who struggle most. In our country, no child should be left behind”.

Currently, A-Level students in the UK typically take only three subjects “compared to the seven studied by our economic competitors”, said Mr Sunak.

“The Advanced British Standard will change that too, with students typically studying five subjects. And thanks to the extra teaching time we are introducing, the great breadth won’t come at the expense of depth which is such a strength of our system.”

He also announced an initial investment of £600 million (S$1 billion) over two years to lay the groundwork to deliver the Advanced British Standard.