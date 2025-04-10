Fatal abuse of Myanmar maid: Police officer who abetted wife in starving maid and removed evidence found guilty

SINGAPORE: A police officer whose ex-wife and former mother-in-law fatally assaulted a young Myanmar maid was found guilty in the State Courts on Thursday (Apr 10) for his role in the abuse and cover-up of the offences.

Staff Sergeant Kevin Chelvam, who has been suspended from the Singapore Police Force had claimed trial to four charges related to the case involving 24-year-old victim Ms Piang Ngaih Don, who died on Jul 26, 2016, after months of physical abuse.

He had been accused of abetting his ex-wife in starving the maid, who was usually only given slices of bread soaked in water to eat at irregular intervals, hurting the maid by lifting her off the ground by her hair, tampering with evidence and lying to the police.

On Thursday, District Judge Teoh Ai Lin convicted him of one count of voluntarily causing hurt by grabbing her hair and lifting her body off the ground and one count of abetting his then wife Gaiyathiri Murugayan to voluntarily cause grievous hurt by starving Ms Piang Ngaih Don.

Chelvam was also convicted of one count of giving false information to a police officer handling the case and one count of causing evidence related to the case to disappear by dismantling a closed-circuit television recorder installed in his flat.

Delivering her findings, she said that Chelvam was aware of how little Ms Piang Ngaih Don weighed and how weakened she was as he was able to lift her up from the ground just by grabbing her hair and had personally witnessed his then mother-in-law dragging her like a "rag doll" shortly after that.

"Even if Don was still able to move around the house and carry out her chores, in the days prior to her death, a reasonable person in the accused's position ... would know that Don's life was endangered by prolonged and ongoing deprivation of sufficient food for no less than 35 days prior to her death," said the judge.

She added that his failure to intervene was a "conscious" omission.

Chelvam, who appeared in court in a black hoodie, remained expressionless as a court interpreter translated the judge's findings to him.

Chelvam's ex-wife and her mother, Prema S Naraynasamy, are currently serving 30 and 17 years in jail respectively for their roles in the case.

When she died, Ms Piang Ngaih Don weighed less than 24kg, having lost 38 per cent of her bodyweight during her months of employment in Chelvam's household.

Chelvam's case will be heard again on Jul 17, where the judge will hear the prosecution's submission on sentencing and the defence’s reply and mitigation.