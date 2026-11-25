SINGAPORE: Fees should be imposed on packaging producers and importers to tackle the issue of waste, with charges varying based on the amount of packaging and its environmental impact, according to a new report by the Singapore Environment Council (SEC).

The 23-page report, released on Wednesday (Nov 25), recommends expanding Singapore's Extended Producer Responsibility framework beyond the Beverage Container Return Scheme (BCRS) to cover all packaging materials, with further studies and pilot initiatives to be conducted over the next few years.

Under the Extended Producer Responsibility approach, producers bear the responsibility for the collection and treatment of products at the end of their life cycles.

SEC noted that packaging waste accounts for around one-third of domestic waste generated in Singapore, and the country's only landfill, Semakau, is projected to reach capacity by 2035.

While the BCRS covers plastic and metal beverage containers, the SEC said there was scope to address packaging waste more comprehensively. The BCRS does not cover non-beverage packaging or beverage packaging made of other materials.

SEC proposed a framework that would cover all packaging materials, including plastics, paper, cardboard, glass and metals.

The non-governmental organisation suggested a phased rollout, with studies and pilots over the next three years to assess the feasibility and potential design of the expanded framework.

Subject to the findings of these studies and pilots, the report outlined the possibility of implementing the expanded framework within three to five years.

Speaking at the launch of SEC’s report on Wednesday, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Janil Puthucheary said the government’s immediate priority was to implement the BCRS effectively and assess its performance before considering whether to extend the Extended Producer Responsibility approach to other types of packaging.

“Taking that next step needs to be done with some careful consideration. We are a small and dense city. What’s workable here will depend on our infrastructure and on how our businesses operate,” said Dr Puthucheary.

He added that the government needed to understand the costs and implications "across the value chain so that any future system delivers real results without placing an unnecessary burden on stakeholders".