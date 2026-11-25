Singapore Environment Council calls for fees on all types of packaging, building on drink containers scheme
The non-governmental organisation proposed imposing fees on producers and importers that place packaging on the Singapore market.
SINGAPORE: Fees should be imposed on packaging producers and importers to tackle the issue of waste, with charges varying based on the amount of packaging and its environmental impact, according to a new report by the Singapore Environment Council (SEC).
The 23-page report, released on Wednesday (Nov 25), recommends expanding Singapore's Extended Producer Responsibility framework beyond the Beverage Container Return Scheme (BCRS) to cover all packaging materials, with further studies and pilot initiatives to be conducted over the next few years.
Under the Extended Producer Responsibility approach, producers bear the responsibility for the collection and treatment of products at the end of their life cycles.
SEC noted that packaging waste accounts for around one-third of domestic waste generated in Singapore, and the country's only landfill, Semakau, is projected to reach capacity by 2035.
While the BCRS covers plastic and metal beverage containers, the SEC said there was scope to address packaging waste more comprehensively. The BCRS does not cover non-beverage packaging or beverage packaging made of other materials.
SEC proposed a framework that would cover all packaging materials, including plastics, paper, cardboard, glass and metals.
The non-governmental organisation suggested a phased rollout, with studies and pilots over the next three years to assess the feasibility and potential design of the expanded framework.
Subject to the findings of these studies and pilots, the report outlined the possibility of implementing the expanded framework within three to five years.
Speaking at the launch of SEC’s report on Wednesday, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Janil Puthucheary said the government’s immediate priority was to implement the BCRS effectively and assess its performance before considering whether to extend the Extended Producer Responsibility approach to other types of packaging.
“Taking that next step needs to be done with some careful consideration. We are a small and dense city. What’s workable here will depend on our infrastructure and on how our businesses operate,” said Dr Puthucheary.
He added that the government needed to understand the costs and implications "across the value chain so that any future system delivers real results without placing an unnecessary burden on stakeholders".
SEC executive director Cheang Kok Chung said that the report highlighted the opportunity to explore an approach that encourages businesses to reduce unnecessary packaging, improve designs and take greater responsibility for materials they place on the market.
"The introduction of the Beverage Container Return Scheme is an important step forward, but addressing Singapore's wider packaging waste challenge requires us to look beyond beverage containers," Mr Cheang said.
"At the same time, we recognise that Singapore faces unique infrastructure and market constraints. A phased, evidence-based approach, supported by collaboration between government, industry and consumers, will be essential to developing a system that is both environmentally effective and operationally viable," he added.
TARGET MULTIPLE MATERIALS
“The aim is not to recycle all materials, which is not viable in Singapore’s context, but to discourage the use of materials that cannot be recycled,” said the SEC in the report.
It recommended a multi-material framework across industries to cover all packaging materials under the EPR scheme, in an effort to encourage producers to use less packaging.
Such a framework would avoid excluding materials that could account for a substantial share of packaging waste, according to the report.
Referring to the BCRS, the SEC said an estimated one-third of beverage containers, primarily those made of paper or glass, are not captured under the current material-specific scheme.
"While BCRS is structured in this way to account for material value, consumption rates and operationalisation considerations, it nevertheless represents a missed opportunity to address other materials and packaging from other industries that contribute to packaging waste," it added.
SEC said that a multi-material framework would discourage producers from switching to non-regulated materials.
“Using the example of BCRS, regulatory commitments could be avoided by switching to paper or glass. Such substitution risks making the Extended Producer Responsibility scheme less effective.”
The organisation also said that a framework accounting for all materials would likely be more cost-effective in the long term than focusing on a single material, as different packaging types can share infrastructure and systems, reducing duplication.
"It will still require a phase-in period to address operational complexities including producer registration and collection and recycling infrastructure. However, extending Extended Producer Responsibility to one material or sector at a time could take as long or longer," said SEC in the report.
It pointed out that the BCRS took nearly four years to be implemented after its initial announcement in 2022.
Further studies in the next one to three years can be conducted to assess the practical implementation of a multi-material framework, including the risks of packaging substitution, gaps in coverage and the readiness of recycling administrative systems.
Within three to five years, and subject to the outcome of studies, the Extended Producer Responsibility framework can be expanded beyond the BCRS to all packaging materials.
Producer obligations may be phased to “balance implementation efficiency with industry and infrastructure readiness”, said the SEC in the report.
FEES FOR PACKAGING PRODUCERS
The SEC recommended imposing fees on producers and importers that place packaging on the Singapore market.
The fees could be determined by the volume of packaging placed on the market and its environmental impact.
The amount of packaging, known as the put-to-market volume, would be calculated as packaging weight multiplied by quantity.
The SEC suggested that the fee would initially be uniform so that data can be collected, and fees calibrated over time.
Its proposed charges, which it called eco-modulated fees, would be the primary mechanism for the Extended Producer Responsibility scheme.
"Fee revenue can fund recycling infrastructure needs, research and innovation on sustainable packaging, and multi-stakeholder engagement for packaging waste reduction and material recovery," the SEC said.
"Eco-modulated fees aim to reduce the volume of unnecessary packaging at source while mitigating the negative environmental impacts of necessary packaging.
The SEC said the fees would signal that packaging has an environmental cost and establish producer responsibility for managing it.
"Because producers pay for the packaging they use and pay more when they use more, they have an incentive to right-size packaging and reduce unnecessary material use," the council said.
The fee would vary according to how packaging performs against environmental criteria from life cycle assessment.
"When appropriately calibrated, the fee can encourage producers to adopt recyclable packaging materials and designs with lower environmental impact that are suited to Singapore’s waste management context,” said the SEC in the report.
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IMPLEMENTATION, FURTHER STUDIES
The SEC suggested adopting a “multi-pathway collection system” that builds on existing recycling infrastructure. In addition to the over 80,000 blue recycling bins across Singapore, collection drives and BCRS machines, additional pathways can be introduced where appropriate, subject to studies.
Given that packaging has different collection requirements depending on size, type and disposal frequency, such a system can better match collection and recycling requirements to the needs of each packaging stream.
This approach would be consistent with overseas case studies reviewed, said the SEC.
Multiple collection pathways can also reduce contamination. The blue recycling bins collect mixed recyclables, and while this provides convenient and broad coverage, contamination rates of 40 per cent are common, said the SEC.
“However, implementing multiple collection pathways is resource intensive, and it remains unclear which combination of existing and additional pathways would most effectively manage the diversity of packaging waste,” said the SEC.
Further studies and pilots are needed to assess operational feasibility and cost effectiveness, as recovery routes that are technically feasible may not be economically viable at scale.
In the next one to three years, pilots can be conducted to explore operational approaches, including behavioural adaptations, collection methods, sorting configurations, transportation and recycling pathways for various materials.
The pilots would generate data on material flows, collection yields and processing costs.
Operational capabilities and collection pathways are expected to mature in the next three to five years. For recyclable packaging, viable collection and regional recycling pathways can then be established at this stage.
The report also recommended a strong public-private partnership between the government and industry.
The government would ensure operations are well coordinated with Singapore’s existing recyclables collection infrastructure, and its involvement would speed up the development of recycling infrastructure.
“Given its role in land allocation, zoning and waste management planning, the government is well-placed and will likely need to facilitate the allocation of industrial land to support additional recycling facilities,” said the SEC.
The government can also promote alignment and transparency in trade policies and standards with countries that may accept and treat collected or processed packaging materials.
Industry involvement is necessary to ensure that operations are informed by practical knowledge of packaging and recycling, and this expertise is critical to designing and optimising effective collection and recycling systems.
"While further studies are required to refine key implementation parameters, the direction of travel is clear: a phased and equitable Extended Producer Responsibility framework offers a credible pathway to strengthen packaging recovery, improve packaging circularity and reduce the environmental impacts of packaging waste,” said the SEC in its report.
"Implemented effectively, such a framework can become a cornerstone of Singapore's transition to a more resource-efficient and circular economy.”