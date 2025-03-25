Filmgarde Cineplexes exits cinema industry after closing last outlet at Leisure Park Kallang

SINGAPORE: Filmgarde Cineplexes said on Tuesday (Mar 25) that it had exited the cinema industry after the closure of its last outlet at Leisure Park Kallang.

The announcement was made in a post on social media with an image that read: “It has been a wonderful 18 years and it is finally time for us to dim the lights. Thank you for having been part of our cinematic journey. We will see you again.”

In the post, the home-grown cinema operator added: “It has been an absolute journey marked by non-stop learning, countless memorable occasions, and even little moments of pride that helped keep us going over the years!”

Filmgarde previously operated three cinemas but closed two of them in 2022. The two outlets, located at Bugis+ and Century Square, were shuttered following the expiry of the company's leases at the two malls.

Filmgarde first opened its doors in 2007. According to its Facebook page, it was established to “provide an interesting and quality alternative” to the local moviegoing scene at that time.

Smaller than other chains like Golden Village and Shaw Theatres, Filmgarde screened independent and lesser-known Asian films alongside mainstream blockbusters.

It was also a supporter of Singapore films and showcased films that were part of the Singapore International Film Festival.

“We have been moved by the dedication and determination of our local film community towards their profession and craft and have been privileged to screen some of the most captivating local films exclusively at our theatres,” Filmgarde said in its post.