Revised food production targets balance 'ambition and pragmatism', says Zaqy Mohamad

For local production, the goal now is for farms to supply 20 per cent of the local consumption of fresh leafy and fruited vegetables, beansprouts and mushrooms, and 30 per cent of the local consumption of eggs and seafood by 2035.

The targets take into account the important role of local production as a "regenerative and assured source of fresh food", the strengths of the local ecosystem and the potential for growth, said Mr Zaqy on Tuesday.

"We will focus on food types that are feasible to be produced at scale efficiently," he said, adding that this is "consistently applied in our grants and land tenders".

Meats are not part of the revised targets because of resource efficiency, land intensity and climate conditions, while alternative protein is excluded "given the nascency of this sector".

Singapore also does not intend to produce some food locally, such as rice and poultry. Instead, these will be considered under import diversification and stockpiling.

"The revised targets balance ambition and pragmatism, by considering what we can produce and scale locally as well as the challenges that our nascent sector faces, including higher production costs and the need for substitute demand," said Mr Zaqy.

He added that Singapore will continue to find new ways to support new and existing farms in lowering production costs, building capability, strengthening the supply resilience of inputs and securing buyers for the produce.

"We also need strong support from local consumers and businesses ... (which is) essential for our farms to achieve scale and commercial viability," he said, adding that more information will be provided after this year's Budget announcement.

INCREASING PRODUCTION THROUGH TECHNOLOGY

Mr Yip Hon Weng (PAP-Yio Chu Kang) asked whether the government has job creation or retention targets, given that some small farms and food producers are affected by high production costs and workforce shortages.

In response, Mr Zaqy said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) supports farms by helping them build capability in new areas such as agri-tech.

Some farms have made use of technology to increase their yields and have become more competitive as a result. There are also facilities that do not need as much energy, and automation helps to reduce manpower needs, he said.

Ms He Ting Ru (WP-Sengkang) noted that the "30 by 30" goal was called "aspirational", and asked for clarity on whether the 2035 goal is a target or an aspiration.

Singapore launched its "30 by 30" campaign in 2019, but the local agri-food sector struggled with supply chain disruptions, inflationary pressures on energy and manpower costs, as well as a tougher financing environment. That led to delays in farm development, and some farms closed down.