Manpower shortage a major reason behind food safety lapses as demand for catering surges

SINGAPORE: Amid a spate of recent food poisoning cases, industry players and consultants told CNA that a manpower crunch is one major reason why some caterers are struggling with food safety lapses in Singapore.

They said volatile staffing is increasing the odds of human error at a time when demand has surged to new peaks since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Businesses are facing an uptick in orders of up to 10 per cent in the last two years, but there has been no significant increase in the number of new catering businesses over the past three to four years, according to the Association of Catering Professionals Singapore (ACAPS).

This worsens during peak periods, like the upcoming Christmas festive season or major public holidays.

“When you have a shortage of manpower, there are a lot of things you will not be able to maintain. For example, the basic or the minimum cooking (time) for a particular food item might not be met,” said food safety consultant Jesse Tan.

Such undercooked food can lead to food poisoning, among other causes like contamination, improper thawing of meat, pest infestations, and using expired food products.

Food safety has been thrown into the spotlight on the back of food poisoning outbreaks in the past few months. These include an incident at the ByteDance’s office where 130 people fell ill after eating food supplied by caterers Yun Hai Yao at Northpoint City and Pu Tien Services at Senoko South Road.

Most recently, 51 people suffered gastroenteritis after eating food provided by Stamford Catering Services.

Outbreaks were also reported at higher-end dining outlets like Chinese eatery Peach Garden and Pan Pacific Hotel's Edge buffet restaurant.

Under a new Bill tabled in parliament on Tuesday (Nov 12), stiffer penalties could soon be imposed on those who flout food safety rules.