Sell-out crowd expected at National Stadium for match between Liverpool and Bayern Munich

SINGAPORE: A sell-out crowd is expected at the National Stadium on Wednesday (Aug 2) when English Premier League side Liverpool faces German giants Bayern Munich.

The match will mark the end of the Singapore Festival of Football, part of Liverpool's pre-season campaign ahead of their opening league match against Chelsea in two weeks.

Tottenham Hotspur’s match with local side Lion City Sailors last Wednesday had attracted 25,000 spectators, while Liverpool's clash with Leicester City on Sunday drew nearly 28,600 fans to the National Stadium.

The match between the Reds and Bayern Munich is expected to draw a full house at the 55,000-seater venue.

Mr Timothy Ho, managing director at TEG Asia which organised the festival, said that seeing spectators experience the games is the reason behind the event.

“It's really just the experience and bringing great quality football content to the sports eco-system in Singapore,” he told CNA.

He added that as with any large-scale event, there have been unforeseen challenges, but they have been managed with the strong support of his team, partners and stakeholders.