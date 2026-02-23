Foreign visitor refusals at Singapore’s checkpoints rise 38.3% in 2025: ICA

SINGAPORE: The number of foreign visitors who were refused entry into Singapore rose significantly in 2025 from a year ago, following strengthened border security measures, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Monday (Feb 23).

About 45,700 foreign visitors were refused entry into Singapore in 2025, up 38.3 per cent from about 33,100 in 2024, ICA said in its 2025 annual report.

These foreigners were assessed to pose immigration risks, such as potentially overstaying or working illegally, or security risks, such as potentially committing crimes.

In 2025, ICA strengthened border security through enhanced targeting by its Integrated Targeting Centre (ITC), including leveraging advance information and data analytics to identify high-risk travellers, vehicles and cargo for enhanced checks upon arrival at the checkpoints.

Passport-free clearance at major checkpoints also freed up immigration officers from manual counter duties, allowing their redeployment to higher-value functions such as profiling and investigative interviewing.

Due to such processes, more foreigners were picked up for enhanced screening in 2025 and subsequently refused entry, ICA said.