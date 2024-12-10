Fugitive Singapore lawyer Charles Yeo remains in custody in UK over passport issues

SINGAPORE: Singapore lawyer Charles Yeo, who faces an extradition hearing in the UK, remains in custody despite being granted bail.

Yeo, 34, appeared at Westminster Magistrate's Court on Tuesday (Dec 10), as his lawyers attempted to secure his release on bail.

Last month, he was granted conditional bail by the court, with one of the key conditions being the surrender of his passport.

However, there have been difficulties confirming that the UK Home Office has his passport.

Yeo's lawyers on Tuesday were unable to produce evidence that he was no longer in possession of his passport, which they claim is with the Home Office.

The defence lawyers suggested that Yeo could follow stricter bail conditions instead of producing confirmation of the whereabouts of his passport.

This included paying a higher bond, which is currently set at £75,000 (US$95,700), or having Yeo report more frequently to a police station.

These suggestions were rejected by the court. The judge said the proof of the passport's whereabouts must be met.

Last week, Yeo's lawyers asked the Singapore High Commission in London to cancel his passport.

On Tuesday, the lawyer told the court that the High Commission had informed them that such an application needs to be made in person - something Yeo cannot do while being held in custody.

His lawyers stated that they would be making an application to the court for a witness summons. If granted, this would compel the Home Office to respond or attend court to explain why they cannot produce evidence of his passport.

Yeo's full extradition hearing has been set for May next year.