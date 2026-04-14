Singapore's economy grew 4.6% in Q1, down from 5.7% in previous quarter: Advance estimates

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 4.6 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2026, moderating from the 5.7 per cent growth recorded in the previous quarter, according to advanced estimates released by the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Tuesday (Apr 14).

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, the economy contracted by 0.3 per cent, reversing the 1.3 per cent expansion in the final quarter of 2025.

MTI said that while overall growth "remained resilient" in the first quarter of 2026, the Middle East conflict could weigh on economic activity in the coming months.





