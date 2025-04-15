GE2025: PAP's Liang Eng Hwa to recontest Bukit Panjang SMC

SINGAPORE: The People’s Action Party’s (PAP) Liang Eng Hwa will contest the single-seat ward of Bukit Panjang again in the upcoming election.

The announcement was made on Tuesday (Apr 15) at the Pang Sua Pond performance stage, where the party also introduced its slate for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC.

In 2020, Mr Liang narrowly defeated Singapore Democratic Party’s (SDP) Paul Tambyah with 53.73 per cent of the vote. The contest was the closest among all SMCs in that election.

Mr Liang said he was thankful for the opportunity to continue the work of improving the well-being of residents in Bukit Panjang SMC.

"Despite a challenging first two years of our term because of COVID – very challenging environments to get projects off the ground then – we're happy that we (managed to) catch up lost time," he said.

Mr Liang, a managing director at DBS, served as an MP in Holland-Bukit Timah GRC from 2006 to 2020 before moving to Bukit Panjang SMC. He disclosed in 2023 that he had been diagnosed with nose cancer.

Bukit Panjang SMC's boundaries remain unchanged for the upcoming election. As of Feb 1, the ward has 33,566 registered voters, down from 35,437 in 2020.

SDP secretary-general Chee Soon Juan announced last month that Prof Tambyah, an infectious diseases expert, will once again contest the seat, setting up a rematch of the 2020 face-off.