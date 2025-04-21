GE2025: East Coast GRC MP Cheryl Chan to retire from politics
The two-term MP said she wanted to focus on her family after her father's recent death.
SINGAPORE: People's Action Party (PAP) MP Cheryl Chan will be retiring from politics after two terms.
In a Facebook post on Monday (Apr 21), the former East Coast GRC MP said that the decision was difficult and was “made after careful consideration”.
“It had been challenging since my father was ill in 2022. After his passing a year ago, I decided to give time to my family,” she wrote.
Ms Chan was part of the PAP’s five-member East Coast team, alongside Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, Dr Maliki Osman, Ms Jessica Tan, and Mr Tan Kiat How.
She entered politics in the 2015 General Election, contesting in the new Fengshan SMC and defeating the Workers’ Party (WP)'s Dennis Tan with 57.5 per cent of the votes.
In 2020, the Fengshan ward was absorbed into East Coast GRC. The PAP's team beat the WP with 53.39 per cent of the vote.
“I am very grateful to Fengshan and East Coast residents who gave me this opportunity to serve. Your care and concern, suggestions and feedback made possible what we have in the community today,” Ms Chan wrote.
Ms Chan is currently the group chief strategy and sustainability officer at ST Engineering.
In her post on Monday, she recounted her move into politics when then-MP for Fengshan, Mr Raymond Lim, asked if she could take his place by contesting in GE2015.
Ms Chan, who had been volunteering at grassroots events, Meet-the-People Sessions and house visits in Fengshan, said that she was "stunned" but honoured by the request.
"It had been a meaningful journey, one that not only allowed me to give to others but also taught me life lessons that have made me an even better person today," she added.
ELECTION HOTSPOT
The PAP has yet to unveil its slate of candidates for East Coast GRC, which is likely to be contested by the WP.
The GRC saw one of the most intense battles in the previous election. The PAP's share of the vote - 53.3 per cent - made it one of the party’s slimmest victories in GE2020.
This was a drop from the 60.73 per cent that the ruling party achieved in the 2015 election, as well as the strongest showing for the WP in the GRC since 2006.
So far, only the PAP's Dr Maliki - who helmed the Siglap ward - has announced that he will not be contesting in the GRC. His spot will be taken by new face Hazlina Abdul Halim.
Other PAP new faces, Mr Dinesh Vasu Dash, who was CEO of the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC), and Mr Goh Pei Ming, the former Singapore Armed Forces Chief of Staff - Joint Staff, have been touted as potential candidates there.
Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong is also set to be part of East Coast, with his Joo Chiat ward (which was part of Marine Parade) joining East Coast after the review of electoral boundaries.
The WP has been keeping its cards close to its chest. Its team for GE2020 comprised Nicole Seah, Terence Tan, Dylan Ng, Foo Seck Guan, and Abdul Shariff Aboo Kassim.