GE2025: PAP politicians creating content with influencers – win-win or no-no?

SINGAPORE: From dishing out tips on how to be a Member of Parliament (MP) to playing tour guide in their constituencies, the ruling People's Action Party's (PAP) political office holders have been getting creative with online outreach efforts ahead of Singapore's May 3 General Election.

What has also grabbed attention is the presence of influencers and media personalities in some of these videos, which are often positioned as light-hearted and peppered with some comedy.

In one, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong is seen showing local actor Maxi Lim the ropes of conducting a Meet-the-People session. In another, the actor takes on the role of a resident complaining about issues such as noisy roosters, leaving the minister visibly amused.

Senior Minister of State for National Development, as well as Digital Development and Information, Tan Kiat How has also appeared alongside content creator Queenie Lim from new media company SGAG, who made a video chronicling her day as an intern of a political office holder.

Another clip sees Mr Tan taking a run around the Central Business District and attempting a TikTok challenge with Mr Kao Rong Sheng, more popularly known online as Runner Kao.

Then there is Senior Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Desmond Tan appearing alongside Mr Fauzi Azzhar, a former SGAG content creator, in videos showcasing various spots in Pasir Ris.

Mr Tan has been MP for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC since 2020 and is part of the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) slate for the new Pasir Ris-Changi GRC.

Mr Fauzi and Mr Lim told CNA they were not paid for their efforts and that the videos were not part of any sponsored collaborations.

CNA also reached out to Ms Queenie Lim and Mr Kao Rong Sheng, but did not receive a response.

According to campaign guidelines announced by the Elections Department, only political parties, candidates and election agents can publish paid online election advertisements.

These refer to any material published online that can reasonably be regarded as intended to promote or prejudice the electoral success or standing of a political party or candidate.

Others can publish these advertisements only if they have written authorisation from a candidate or election agent.

All online advertisements, whether paid or unpaid, have to display the names of all the people who played an active role in publishing them.

Paid advertisements will also have to include a message or statement to indicate that they have been sponsored or paid for, as well as the names of people who paid for them.

Influencers contacted by CNA declined to reveal their rates for collaborations.

CNA understands that influencers tend to set their rate cards based on reach. This can be determined by the number of followers, as well as the potential for content to go viral. They also negotiate with clients, which means rates are not standardised or well-defined across the industry.

Responding to CNA’s queries, the PAP said its branch chairpersons work with content creators to reach out to different groups of residents and communities.

“Some collaborations are commissioned. During the elections, paid commissions will have to comply with the rules,” it told CNA via email.

The party did not respond to follow-up questions about examples of these commissioned collaborations.

The ruling party has had a "Friends of the PAP" network since 2002, which according to media reports last year has since expanded to include influencers.

The main opposition Workers’ Party, in response to a question from CNA at a press conference on Apr 20, said it does not work with social media influencers.