Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

GE2025: More than 50 sites earmarked for rallies
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Singapore

GE2025: More than 50 sites earmarked for rallies

GE2025: More than 50 sites earmarked for rallies
People attending a rally during the 2015 General Election. (File photo: CNA/Try Sutrisno Foo)
New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

23 Apr 2025 05:46PM (Updated: 23 Apr 2025 06:30PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: The police released the list of designated election meeting sites for the 2025 General Election on Wednesday (Apr 23).

These are the sites where election candidates will be able to hold rallies during the campaigning period from Apr 24 to May 1.

There are a total of 51 sites across the country, with 49 allotted to the 32 constituencies that will see contests in this election and two sites earmarked for lunchtime rallies in the city.

Each Single Member Constituency (SMC) has one designated site, while each contested Group Representation Constituency (GRC) has two.

Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC – where the People’s Action Party claimed a walkover victory on Nomination Day – has no designated rally sites.

There were 46 rally sites during the 2015 General Election, the last election in Singapore that saw rallies being held at physical sites before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Election meetings can be held at the sites from 10am to 1pm and 7pm to 10pm each day of the campaigning period, with the exception of the lunchtime rally sites and school sites, the police said. 

The lunchtime rally sites can be used between noon and 3pm daily.

School sites can be used from 7pm to 10pm on weekdays and 10am to 1pm on weekends as well as the Labour Day public holiday on May 1.

"The details of election meetings approved to be held will be announced one day before the election meeting, after the permit application closes," the police added.

GE2025 Rally Sites

Bukit Gombak SMC

  • Bukit Gombak Stadium

Bukit Panjang SMC

  • Beacon Primary School

Hougang SMC

  • Anderson Serangoon Junior College

Jalan Kayu SMC

  • Fern Green Primary School

Jurong Central SMC

  • Jurong East Stadium

Kebun Baru SMC

  • Mayflower Secondary School

Marymount SMC

  • Catholic High School

Mountbatten SMC

  • Home of Athletics (near Kallang ActiveSG Tennis Centre)

Pioneer SMC

  • Jurong West Stadium

Potong Pasir SMC

  • St Andrew's Junior College

Queenstown SMC

  • Queensway Secondary School

Radin Mas SMC

  • Gan Eng Seng Primary School

Sembawang West SMC

  • Evergreen Primary School

Tampines Changkat SMC

  • Field along Tampiness Street 22

Yio Chu Kang SMC

  • Ang Mo Kio Secondary School

Aljunied GRC

  • Field at the corner of Defu Avenue 1 and Defu Lane 10
  • Serangoon Stadium

Ang Mo Kio GRC

  • Field at the corner of Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park 2 and Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5
  • Yio Chu Kang Stadium

Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC

  • Beatty Secondary School
  • Bishan Stadium

Chua Chu Kang GRC

  • Chua Chu Kang Secondary School
  • Hard court along Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4, next to Concord Primary School

East Coast GRC

  • Bedok Stadium
  • Victoria Junior College

Holland-Bukit Timah GRC

  • National Junior College
  • School of Science and Technology, Singapore

Jalan Besar GRC

  • Northlight School
  • Jalan Besar Stadium

Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC

  • Field along Boon Lay Way, next to Chinese Garden MRT Station
  • Bukit View Secondary School

Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC

  • Choa Chu Kang Stadium
  • Woodlands Stadium

Nee Soon GRC

  • Field along Yishun Central, next to FutsalArena@Yishun
  • Yishun Stadium

Pasir Ris-Changi GRC

  • Meridian Secondary School
  • Tampines Meridian Junior College

Punggol GRC

  • Field across from the multi-storey car park at Block 670 Edgefield Plains
  • Yusof Ishak Secondary School

Sembawang GRC

  • Field along Woodlands Avenue 12, near Advanced Semiconductor Materials
  • Hard court and field next to Sun Plaza

Sengkang GRC

  • Field along Anchorvale Crescent, next to The Vales condominium
  • North Vista Secondary School

Tampines GRC

  • Field next to Tampines Concourse Bus Interchange
  • Temasek Junior College

Tanjong Pagar GRC

  • Delta Hockey Pitch
  • MOE (Evans) Stadium

West Coast-Jurong West GRC

  • Clementi Stadium
  • Field at West Coast Park, next to car park 3

Lunchtime rally sites

  • Promenade area next to UOB Plaza
  • The Lawn at Marina Bay
Collapse

On Wednesday, the police also released a list of 13 assembly centres where electoral candidates, their supporters and members of the public may gather to await the announcement of the election results on Polling Day.

Gatherings are permitted at these sites from 8pm on May 3 when polls close, until 30 minutes after the announcement of the last result of the election.

The contested constituencies were split into three zones for this, with candidates in each zone having access to four or five sites.

GE2025 Assembly Centres

ZONE 1

Hougang SMC, Mountbatten SMC, Tampines Changkat SMC, Aljunied GRC, East Coast GRC, Jalan Besar GRC, Punggol GRC, Pasir Ris-Changi GRC, Sengkang GRC and Tampines GRC

  • Bedok Stadium
  • Home of Athletics
  • Jalan Besar Stadium
  • Serangoon Stadium

ZONE 2

Jalan Kayu SMC, Kebun Baru SMC, Marymount SMC, Potong Pasir SMC, Queenstown SMC, Radin Mas SMC, Sembawang West SMC, Yio Chu Kang SMC, Ang Mo Kio GRC, Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, Nee Soon GRC, Sembawang GRC and Tanjong Pagar GRC

  • Choa Chu Kang Stadium
  • MOE (Evans) Stadium
  • Woodlands Stadium
  • Yio Chu Kang Stadium
  • Yishun Stadium

ZONE 3

Bukit Gombak SMC, Bukit Panjang SMC, Jurong Central SMC, Pioneer SMC, Chua Chu Kang GRC, Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC and West Coast-Jurong West GRC

  • Bukit Gombak Stadium
  • Clementi Stadium
  • Jurong East Stadium
  • Jurong West Stadium
Collapse

The police also said that "block balloting" will be implemented during the final nights of the campaigning period.

"As the final nights of the campaigning period tend to be more popular, the adoption of block balloting will allow political parties and candidates reasonable opportunities to hold an election meeting near Polling Day," they added.

"For each electoral division, the number of days set aside for block balloting is dependent on the number of parties contesting in that electoral division.

"For lunchtime election meeting sites, block balloting will take place on the last three working days before Cooling-off Day."

Related:

Source: CNA/dc/kg(sf)

Related Topics

GE2025
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement