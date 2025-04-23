GE2025: More than 50 sites earmarked for rallies

SINGAPORE: The police released the list of designated election meeting sites for the 2025 General Election on Wednesday (Apr 23).
These are the sites where election candidates will be able to hold rallies during the campaigning period from Apr 24 to May 1.
There are a total of 51 sites across the country, with 49 allotted to the 32 constituencies that will see contests in this election and two sites earmarked for lunchtime rallies in the city.
Each Single Member Constituency (SMC) has one designated site, while each contested Group Representation Constituency (GRC) has two.
Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC – where the People’s Action Party claimed a walkover victory on Nomination Day – has no designated rally sites.
There were 46 rally sites during the 2015 General Election, the last election in Singapore that saw rallies being held at physical sites before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Election meetings can be held at the sites from 10am to 1pm and 7pm to 10pm each day of the campaigning period, with the exception of the lunchtime rally sites and school sites, the police said.
The lunchtime rally sites can be used between noon and 3pm daily.
School sites can be used from 7pm to 10pm on weekdays and 10am to 1pm on weekends as well as the Labour Day public holiday on May 1.
"The details of election meetings approved to be held will be announced one day before the election meeting, after the permit application closes," the police added.
GE2025 Rally Sites
Bukit Gombak SMC
- Bukit Gombak Stadium
Bukit Panjang SMC
- Beacon Primary School
Hougang SMC
- Anderson Serangoon Junior College
Jalan Kayu SMC
- Fern Green Primary School
Jurong Central SMC
- Jurong East Stadium
Kebun Baru SMC
- Mayflower Secondary School
Marymount SMC
- Catholic High School
Mountbatten SMC
- Home of Athletics (near Kallang ActiveSG Tennis Centre)
Pioneer SMC
- Jurong West Stadium
Potong Pasir SMC
- St Andrew's Junior College
Queenstown SMC
- Queensway Secondary School
Radin Mas SMC
- Gan Eng Seng Primary School
Sembawang West SMC
- Evergreen Primary School
Tampines Changkat SMC
- Field along Tampiness Street 22
Yio Chu Kang SMC
- Ang Mo Kio Secondary School
Aljunied GRC
- Field at the corner of Defu Avenue 1 and Defu Lane 10
- Serangoon Stadium
Ang Mo Kio GRC
- Field at the corner of Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park 2 and Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5
- Yio Chu Kang Stadium
Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC
- Beatty Secondary School
- Bishan Stadium
Chua Chu Kang GRC
- Chua Chu Kang Secondary School
- Hard court along Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4, next to Concord Primary School
East Coast GRC
- Bedok Stadium
- Victoria Junior College
Holland-Bukit Timah GRC
- National Junior College
- School of Science and Technology, Singapore
Jalan Besar GRC
- Northlight School
- Jalan Besar Stadium
Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC
- Field along Boon Lay Way, next to Chinese Garden MRT Station
- Bukit View Secondary School
Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC
- Choa Chu Kang Stadium
- Woodlands Stadium
Nee Soon GRC
- Field along Yishun Central, next to FutsalArena@Yishun
- Yishun Stadium
Pasir Ris-Changi GRC
- Meridian Secondary School
- Tampines Meridian Junior College
Punggol GRC
- Field across from the multi-storey car park at Block 670 Edgefield Plains
- Yusof Ishak Secondary School
Sembawang GRC
- Field along Woodlands Avenue 12, near Advanced Semiconductor Materials
- Hard court and field next to Sun Plaza
Sengkang GRC
- Field along Anchorvale Crescent, next to The Vales condominium
- North Vista Secondary School
Tampines GRC
- Field next to Tampines Concourse Bus Interchange
- Temasek Junior College
Tanjong Pagar GRC
- Delta Hockey Pitch
- MOE (Evans) Stadium
West Coast-Jurong West GRC
- Clementi Stadium
- Field at West Coast Park, next to car park 3
Lunchtime rally sites
- Promenade area next to UOB Plaza
- The Lawn at Marina Bay
On Wednesday, the police also released a list of 13 assembly centres where electoral candidates, their supporters and members of the public may gather to await the announcement of the election results on Polling Day.
Gatherings are permitted at these sites from 8pm on May 3 when polls close, until 30 minutes after the announcement of the last result of the election.
The contested constituencies were split into three zones for this, with candidates in each zone having access to four or five sites.
GE2025 Assembly Centres
ZONE 1
Hougang SMC, Mountbatten SMC, Tampines Changkat SMC, Aljunied GRC, East Coast GRC, Jalan Besar GRC, Punggol GRC, Pasir Ris-Changi GRC, Sengkang GRC and Tampines GRC
- Bedok Stadium
- Home of Athletics
- Jalan Besar Stadium
- Serangoon Stadium
ZONE 2
Jalan Kayu SMC, Kebun Baru SMC, Marymount SMC, Potong Pasir SMC, Queenstown SMC, Radin Mas SMC, Sembawang West SMC, Yio Chu Kang SMC, Ang Mo Kio GRC, Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, Nee Soon GRC, Sembawang GRC and Tanjong Pagar GRC
- Choa Chu Kang Stadium
- MOE (Evans) Stadium
- Woodlands Stadium
- Yio Chu Kang Stadium
- Yishun Stadium
ZONE 3
Bukit Gombak SMC, Bukit Panjang SMC, Jurong Central SMC, Pioneer SMC, Chua Chu Kang GRC, Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC and West Coast-Jurong West GRC
- Bukit Gombak Stadium
- Clementi Stadium
- Jurong East Stadium
- Jurong West Stadium
The police also said that "block balloting" will be implemented during the final nights of the campaigning period.
"As the final nights of the campaigning period tend to be more popular, the adoption of block balloting will allow political parties and candidates reasonable opportunities to hold an election meeting near Polling Day," they added.
"For each electoral division, the number of days set aside for block balloting is dependent on the number of parties contesting in that electoral division.
"For lunchtime election meeting sites, block balloting will take place on the last three working days before Cooling-off Day."