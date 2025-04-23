GE2025: More than 50 sites earmarked for rallies

SINGAPORE: The police released the list of designated election meeting sites for the 2025 General Election on Wednesday (Apr 23).

These are the sites where election candidates will be able to hold rallies during the campaigning period from Apr 24 to May 1.

There are a total of 51 sites across the country, with 49 allotted to the 32 constituencies that will see contests in this election and two sites earmarked for lunchtime rallies in the city.

Each Single Member Constituency (SMC) has one designated site, while each contested Group Representation Constituency (GRC) has two.

Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC – where the People’s Action Party claimed a walkover victory on Nomination Day – has no designated rally sites.

There were 46 rally sites during the 2015 General Election, the last election in Singapore that saw rallies being held at physical sites before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Election meetings can be held at the sites from 10am to 1pm and 7pm to 10pm each day of the campaigning period, with the exception of the lunchtime rally sites and school sites, the police said.

The lunchtime rally sites can be used between noon and 3pm daily.

School sites can be used from 7pm to 10pm on weekdays and 10am to 1pm on weekends as well as the Labour Day public holiday on May 1.

"The details of election meetings approved to be held will be announced one day before the election meeting, after the permit application closes," the police added.