GE2025: NTUC will help workers 'seize new opportunities' in a world changed by US tariffs, says Ng Chee Meng

SINGAPORE: With the US tariffs set to hit businesses, jobs and workers in Singapore, the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) will support the country’s economic resilience task force to enable workers to "seize new opportunities in a changed world", said secretary-general Ng Chee Meng on Thursday (May 1).

With the US tariffs having caused "much anxiety and volatility", Singapore’s 2025 growth forecast has been revised downwards to 0 to 2 per cent, Mr Ng said.

He noted that unemployment rates have also edged up in the first quarter of this year.

As a result, youth entering the workforce are concerned about job availability when they graduate. Workers are also concerned about job security, with more of them likely to experience job transitions.