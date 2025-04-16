GE2025: Public warned against misinformation, harassment and hate speech online
A high volume of campaigning and political discourse is expected online during Singapore's 14th General Election.
SINGAPORE: The police and Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) urged the public on Wednesday (Apr 16) to observe appropriate online conduct during the upcoming General Election.
Singapore heads to the polls on May 3, with Nomination Day set on Apr 23.
There will be a high volume of online campaigning and political discourse on social media and private messaging services during the election period, said MDDI and the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a joint news release.
“Singaporeans have the right to participate in online discussions on the General Election but should refrain from the following behaviours which may constitute offences under the law.”
Such behaviours include spreading misinformation or disinformation and engaging in online harassment or hate speech.
MISINFORMATION AND DISINFORMATION
Manipulated videos and photos have been appearing during elections across the world, with Singapore also seeing such content produced in the lead-up to GE2025.
On Tuesday, former President Halimah Yacob said she was making a police report after a deepfake video of her criticising the government was circulated.
Deepfakes refer to manipulated images, audio or videos that use artificial intelligence (AI) to make them appear realistic.
“Persons with ill intent may create online posts containing falsehoods or manipulated content such as deepfakes, to deceive the public and influence the outcome of the election,” said MDDI and SPF.
They noted that producing such content was “easy” since sophisticated tools and techniques are no longer necessary.
“Members of the public should be cautious about the information and materials they receive during this period and be alert to misinformation.”
The authorities warned people against posting or sharing content containing falsehoods and misleading or manipulated content.
When unsure, individuals should verify the information against official sources instead of forwarding or reposting them, said MDDI and SPF.
“The spread of misinformation and disinformation may affect the integrity of our General Election. “
Anyone who spreads misinformation or disinformation online may be liable for the offence of communicating false messages.
Those who knowingly communicate online falsehoods that are against the public's interest may also be liable for an offence under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act.
In October last year, the government passed a law prohibiting the publication of digitally generated or manipulated content during elections that realistically depicts a candidate saying or doing something that they did not say or do.
The law comes into effect once the writ of election is issued and until the close of polling. The writ for GE2025 was issued on Tuesday afternoon.
ONLINE HARRASSMENT
The authorities also advised the public against making online comments that could cause harassment, alarm or distress to another person.
This includes online doxxing someone by publishing their personal information or of persons related to them in order to harass, threaten or facilitate violence against them.
“Members of the public should engage in online discussions on the General Election in a civil manner,” said the police and MDDI.
Acts of harassment are punishable under the law.
POSTS WITH RACIAL OR RELIGIOUS CONNOTATIONS
The public should avoid making online posts that may offend people of a certain race, promote enmity between different racial groups or jeopardise racial harmony, said the authorities.
Posting such content can constitute offences under the Penal Code 1871.
“Members of the public should not engage in conduct that urges violence or incites hatred or ill-will on religious grounds or against other religious groups,” added MDDI and the police.
“SPF will not hesitate to take offenders to task.”
Both parties noted that the online space had become an important platform for communication and exchange of information.
“SPF and MDDI would like to remind members of the public to engage in responsible online behaviour to safeguard the integrity of the General Election.”