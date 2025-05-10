PSP founder Tan Cheng Bock to retire from electoral politics, not leaving party

SINGAPORE: Progress Singapore Party (PSP) founder and chairman Tan Cheng Bock confirmed on Saturday (May 10) that he will retire from electoral politics.

He will, however, remain in the party, he told journalists before a walkabout at West Coast Market Square with about 20 PSP members and volunteers, including those who contested in West Coast-Jurong West GRC and Pioneer SMC.

"At the end of the day, we didn't do that well. I don't want to blame anybody now," Dr Tan added.

The PSP will not have a parliamentary presence following the General Election, as the results meant that the party loses its five-year hold over the Non-Constituency MP seats occupied by secretary-general Leong Mun Wai and first vice-chairperson Hazel Poa.

The party lost in all the constituencies it was contesting. It also received a smaller vote share in the ones it was re-contesting, including West Coast-Jurong West GRC, which saw the closest contest between PSP and the ruling People's Action Party in the 2020 General Election.