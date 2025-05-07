GE2025: Results ‘disappointing' but not the end for PSP, says Leong Mun Wai

SINGAPORE: Progress Singapore Party (PSP) chief Leong Mun Wai said that while its General Election results were disappointing, it respects voters' decision, and it is not the end for the opposition party.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (May 7), Mr Leong said it has taken him a few days to recover from the “shock result” of the May 3 election.

“The results of this GE2025 are not what we at PSP had hoped for. We accept the decision of the people with humility and respect,” Mr Leong wrote.

“Democracy speaks through the ballot box. We honour that voice, even though it brings disappointment.”

The outcome of GE2025 resulted in PSP’s exit from parliament, ending the party’s five-year hold over the Non-Constituency MP seats occupied by Mr Leong and PSP vice-chairperson Hazel Poa.

The party lost in all the constituencies it was contesting. It also received a smaller vote share in the ones it was re-contesting, including West Coast-Jurong West GRC, which saw the closest contest between PSP and the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) in the 2020 General Election.

In his Facebook post, Mr Leong promised that the party would regroup after the “disappointing” results.

“To fellow Singaporeans, though this result is disappointing for us, it is not the end,” Mr Leong wrote.

“Our call for checks and balances, an inclusive society and fairer opportunities for all remains unshaken. We will regroup, reflect, and return stronger.”

He also thanked the residents of West Coast-Jurong West GRC, the party’s volunteers, campaign team and supporters.

“We may have fallen short this time, but this journey has only strengthened our commitment to you and to the future of this nation,” he added.