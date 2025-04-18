GE2025: Red Dot United to field former WP candidate in Holland-Bukit Timah GRC

SINGAPORE: Red Dot United (RDU) on Friday (Apr 18) announced its potential candidates for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC for the upcoming General Election.

The lineup will include 43-year-old financial consultant Fazli Talip, a former member of the National Solidarity Party (NSP), who also contested in East Coast GRC during the 2011 General Election as part of the Workers’ Party’s (WP) slate.

Mr Fazli has been part of the RDU team for five years.

Completing the team is businessman Patrick Tan, engineer Sharad Kumar and operations manager Nizar Subair.

Mr Fazli, Mr Tan and Mr Sharad were unveiled as “team leads” for the GRC campaign during a party walkabout at Senja Hawker Centre on Apr 10.

If fielded on Nomination Day on Apr 23, they will likely go up against a People’s Action Party (PAP) team led by Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan.

Joining him are Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and National Development Sim Ann, Deputy Speaker Christopher de Souza and MP Edward Chia – forming the same four-member team that secured 66.36 per cent of the vote in 2020, defeating the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP).

RDU had announced earlier this month its intention to contest the GRC but said it may step aside for the SDP. The party’s secretary-general Ravi Philemon said at the time that the SDP was still exploring the possibility of fielding a team, as it has done for the past three elections.

Holland-Bukit Timah GRC has undergone minor boundary adjustments ahead of GE2025. Two new Choa Chu Kang HDB estates – Rail Green I and II @ CCK – have been reassigned to Chua Chu Kang GRC. In turn, a polling district east of Upper Bukit Timah Road has been moved from Jurong GRC to Holland-Bukit Timah.

As a result, the electorate has grown from 114,973 in 2020 to 122,891 voters in 2025.

FAZLI TALIP

The former WP and NSP member also served as an election agent in the previous two polls.

RDU’s candidate profile sent to the media on Friday said Mr Fazli has been a volunteer with the party for the past five years and has contributed actively to its ground efforts.

It added Mr Fazli advocates for better protection for gig workers – especially food delivery riders. He helped shape the party’s proposal for platform workers, which aims to provide income support for those unable to work due to illness or injury.

"Fazli brings both professional rigour and grassroots empathy," the party said. "He believes politics should reflect everyday realities and work for all, not just the privileged few."

PATRICK TAN

Mr Tan, 70, co-manages a company focusing on wholesale and retail of convenience goods with his daughter. Prior to that, he had a career in senior management and regional roles in multinational enterprises.

RDU said in his candidate profile: "Patrick’s insights into sales, marketing, and business strategy position him to advocate for stronger government support for local businesses."

It added that Mr Tan "is passionate about long-term planning and mentoring the next generation of leaders."

SHARAD KUMAR

Mr Sharad, 25, is an assistant hardware engineer.

The party said he advocates for greater accountability from corporations and the government in involving local communities and experts to drive sustainable progress in areas such as climate change and mental healthcare.

NIZAR SUBAIR

Mr Nizar, 57, is an operations manager in the marine services industry.

His candidate profile indicated he was drawn to politics after going through struggles to find reemployment. He lost his job during the COVID-19 pandemic, and was unable to land similar work despite his resume. He juggled two lower paying jobs to make ends meet.

He has since returned to the marine sector in a more junior role.

Mr Nizar said career setbacks like his do not just affect the individual – it also strains families and their mental health. The experience sharpened his resolve to advocate for those who fall through the crack in the job market, he added.

The party said Mr Nizar “believes that Singapore’s job support systems are not built to protect mid-career professionals when they stumble.

“He wants to change that by pushing for stronger employment safeguards and a social compact that recognises the value of experience.”