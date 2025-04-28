GE2025: Do not hold Singaporeans hostage to 'politics of fear', says SDP's Ariffin Sha

"REJECT POLITICS OF FEAR"

Mr Ariffin told the crowd on Monday to “reject the politics of fear”.

“What Singaporeans don’t realise is that the backbone of Singapore is our rank-and-file civil servants, not our ministers. It is the civil service that keeps Singapore running even when parliament is dissolved,” he added.

Mr Wong had said during a lunchtime rally on Monday that the loss of ministers, if it happens, would be “immediately felt and can’t be replaced”. He also said losing three to four ministers would weaken the Cabinet and Singapore.

Mr Ariffin hit back at those comments, noting that Mr George Yeo lost the contest in Aljunied GRC in 2011 when he was foreign minister.

“We moved on. Singapore moved on. And to be fair to him, he also respected the decision of the voters. Didn't see him parachuted in anywhere, and he didn't go to NTUC (National Trades Union Congress)."

Another former Cabinet minister, Mr Ng Chee Meng, also did not win a seat in GE2020. Mr Ng was part of the PAP team that lost in Sengkang GRC to a Workers' Party team that year.

“But Sengkang is running fine. Am I right?” Mr Ariffin said.

“Singapore is running fine … We are bigger than our ministers, so please do not hold Singaporeans hostage. Don’t give in to the politics of fear but vote without fear.”

He said that whenever opposition parties lay out their policies, it is said they are "raiding the reserves" and people question how their proposals would be funded.

The SDP has a “very detailed manifesto” that lays out policies from education to housing and the economy, along with how the party will fund them, Mr Ariffin noted.

“So don’t ever let anyone tell you that the opposition only gives ideas and don’t tell you how to do it.”