GE2025: Do not hold Singaporeans hostage to 'politics of fear', says SDP's Ariffin Sha
Mr Ariffin was responding to comments by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong that the loss of three or four ministers would weaken the Cabinet and Singapore.
SINGAPORE: Singaporeans should not be held hostage to “politics of fear”, said Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) candidate Ariffin Sha on Monday (Apr 28), in response to Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s remarks on how losing ministers would weaken the government during a challenging time.
Speaking at the party’s fifth rally in as many days, Mr Ariffin listed some ministers who previously lost their parliamentary seats and how Singapore continued "running fine".
The 28-year-old legal executive was among eight SDP candidates who spoke at Woodlands Stadium, which is in Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC.
Mr Ariffin is among the four candidates in the SDP team that is going up against a People’s Action Party (PAP) team led by Mr Wong in the constituency.
Others who spoke at the rally at Woodlands Stadium included party chief Chee Soon Juan, who took aim at ministers’ salaries.
"REJECT POLITICS OF FEAR"
Mr Ariffin told the crowd on Monday to “reject the politics of fear”.
“What Singaporeans don’t realise is that the backbone of Singapore is our rank-and-file civil servants, not our ministers. It is the civil service that keeps Singapore running even when parliament is dissolved,” he added.
Mr Wong had said during a lunchtime rally on Monday that the loss of ministers, if it happens, would be “immediately felt and can’t be replaced”. He also said losing three to four ministers would weaken the Cabinet and Singapore.
Mr Ariffin hit back at those comments, noting that Mr George Yeo lost the contest in Aljunied GRC in 2011 when he was foreign minister.
“We moved on. Singapore moved on. And to be fair to him, he also respected the decision of the voters. Didn't see him parachuted in anywhere, and he didn't go to NTUC (National Trades Union Congress)."
Another former Cabinet minister, Mr Ng Chee Meng, also did not win a seat in GE2020. Mr Ng was part of the PAP team that lost in Sengkang GRC to a Workers' Party team that year.
“But Sengkang is running fine. Am I right?” Mr Ariffin said.
“Singapore is running fine … We are bigger than our ministers, so please do not hold Singaporeans hostage. Don’t give in to the politics of fear but vote without fear.”
He said that whenever opposition parties lay out their policies, it is said they are "raiding the reserves" and people question how their proposals would be funded.
The SDP has a “very detailed manifesto” that lays out policies from education to housing and the economy, along with how the party will fund them, Mr Ariffin noted.
“So don’t ever let anyone tell you that the opposition only gives ideas and don’t tell you how to do it.”
Mr Ariffin also said it is now “all about dissipating the politics of fear, thanks to the relentless advocacy of the Workers’ Party (WP)”.
WP chief Pritam Singh had recently noted how access to Community Improvement Projects Committee (CIPC) funding, which cover improvements to HDB estates such as the building of recreational facilities, has been “a long-standing battle” fought by opposition politicians.
“These days, still can get CIPC grants, quite okay,” said Mr Ariffin.
“It’s not like those days in Hougang and Potong Pasir, where your constituency may be left behind. These days, it’s quite an even playing field,” he added.
MINISTERIAL SALARIES
Later during the rally, Dr Chee hit out at ministers’ salaries, saying they “live in another universe” not recognised by those in “the real world of HDB estates”.
According to a Factually article on ministerial salaries, which stated that it was accurate as of February 2025, the salary norm for an entry-level minister, including bonuses, was S$1.1 million (US$840,000) a year.
The prime minister’s total norm salary is set at two times that of an entry-level minister’s – S$2.2 million.
Dr Chee also compared the size of HDB flats with those of Good Class Bungalows, including those at Ridout Road that are rented by Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam and Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.
“Just to put it in perspective, the average size of an HDB flat you and I live in is about 100sqm. Mr Shanmugam’s house at 26 Ridout Road is 23,000sqm,” he said.
This article will be updated. Please refresh for the latest.