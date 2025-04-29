GE2025: SDP chairman Paul Tambyah hits back at Ong Ye Kung over criticism of its policies

SINGAPORE: Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) chairman Paul Tambyah on Tuesday (Apr 29) struck back at Health Minister Ong Ye Kung’s criticism of the party’s policies, which he said do not have a “snowball’s chance” of contributing to Singapore.

“I’m not sure whether he’s referring to a snowball in hell or a snowball in Greenland. The truth is probably closer to the snowball in Greenland,” Professor Tambyah told the crowd at the party's seventh rally in six days.

He reiterated that some of SDP’s policies have been adopted by the People’s Action Party (PAP), including universal healthcare and the abolition of streaming in schools.

“I think you will find that Mr Ong’s snowball is in Greenland. The SDP snowball is slowly gathering strength, building momentum and will grow into a major force on Saturday,” Prof Tambyah added, in reference to Polling Day.

On Monday, Mr Ong had asked for the SDP to “explain honestly” what it was suggesting and said its proposals show the opposition party does not know how public policies work.

He called the party’s proposals “mere populist calls” aimed at winning seats in parliament, while highlighting two SDP manifesto policies – healthcare and housing – in his rally speech.

Mr Ong is leading a PAP team contesting in Sembawang Group Representation Constituency (GRC), where the SDP has fielded a team.

Prof Tambyah is in a straight fight against PAP’s Liang Eng Hwa in Bukit Panjang Single Member Constituency (SMC), where Beacon Primary School - the location of Tuesday's rally - is located.

Both men first faced off in the 2020 General Election, with Mr Liang winning 53.73 per cent of the vote, making it the closest contest among all SMCs in that election.