GE2025: Singapore Democratic Party launches campaign slogan, calls for GST to be scrapped for essentials

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) on Saturday (Apr 19) launched its campaign slogan for the General Election.

Called "Thrive, Not Just Survive", the party called for the Goods and Services Tax (GST) to be reduced from 9 per cent to "7 per cent or even 5 per cent", and for it to be scrapped for everyday essentials.

The party also called for medical costs to be lowered, so people can "focus on living a healthy life without the constant worry of hospital bills".

"Our vision is not just to help Singaporeans cope with day-to-day struggles – we want you to thrive, not just survive," said SDP.

It also reiterated its Non-Open Market Scheme for Build-to-Order (BTO) flats. Under this scheme, land costs for new flats will be omitted, and prices are determined only by the costs of building a flat. These flats cannot be resold on the open market.

SDP chief Chee Soon Juan introduced the campaign slogan during a walkabout at Bangkit Road on Saturday.

He said: "This is something which has been in the works for months already. We've just been shaping it up, and that's come from the message that we want to put up."

The party called for the influx of foreign professionals, managers, executives, and technicians (PMETs) to be reduced to "ensure job security and wider opportunities".

It asked the government to introduce a minimum wage, where "every Singaporean will earn a wage that reflects the true cost of living".

Dr Chee said: "I think after 60 years, Singaporeans are entitled to ask, 'have we arrived where we can then begin to enjoy the fruits of our labour?'

"Our quality of life cannot constantly be at the point where ... I depend on vouchers just to go and do the shopping. At this stage of the game, we should be well beyond that level."