GE2025: WP's Yee Jenn Jong a 'seasoned operator', but PAP's East Coast team will build on work done before, says Edwin Tong
Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong also said he regards the upcoming contest against the Workers' Party in East Coast GRC as one of the toughest fights he has yet faced in an election.
SINGAPORE: Former Non-Constituency MP Yee Jenn Jong may be a "very seasoned operator" but the team that the People's Action Party (PAP) is fielding in East Coast GRC has the infrastructure and stable base of preceding teams to build on, said Mr Edwin Tong, who will helm the party's slate at the upcoming polls.
Mr Tong, who is Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, said that the Workers' Party (WP) candidate is "very seasoned" in campaigning, but emphasised the diversity of experience that his PAP slate will bring to the "tough election" ahead.
While his team includes fresh faces and he himself is a new entrant to the East Coast GRC team, Mr Tong said: "Over the years, we've seen teams come and teams go. You might be a new candidate, but we don't take over from ground zero because we build on and work off the work that has been done in preceding terms."
"Historically, East Coast has always been a tough seat for the PAP, and I expect this time around to be no different. The WP is a good party, they have a credible team, and I've known Jenn Jong for some years," said Mr Tong.
"So I believe they will put up a good fight, and it's something we have to take very seriously, and that's why I regard this as possibly my toughest GE amongst the four (I have contested)," said Mr Tong.
While the PAP's line-up for East Coast GRC had already been confirmed after Nomination Day proceedings, Mr Tong formally introduced his running mates later on Wednesday (Apr 23) at the PAP's headquarters as the ward's anchor minister.
Mr Tong will helm a team comprising Senior Minister of State Tan Kiat How and Ms Jessica Tan, as well as new faces Hazlina Abdul Halim and Dinesh Vasu Dash.
Both the PAP and WP's slates for East Coast GRC were only made known on Nomination Day itself.
On the WP slate alongside Mr Yee is his former running mate for Marine Parade GRC Nathaniel Koh and fresh faces Jasper Kuan, Sufyan Mikhail Putra and Paris V Parameswari.
The Electoral Boundaries Review Committee last month made extensive changes to the five-member East Coast GRC.
It took in Chai Chee Housing Board estates and Siglap private estates from neighbouring Marine Parade GRC, while several of its districts were removed to form part of a new Pasir Ris-Changi GRC.
It has 150,691 voters.
In the previous General Election in 2020, the PAP's East Coast team, led by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, saw a fierce contest, with the ruling party winning 53.39 per cent of votes against the WP.
The PAP's vote share was down from 2015, when it won 60.73 per cent of the vote. In 2020, the WP team had its best performance in the constituency since it began contesting in the ward in 2006, with a team led by Ms Nicole Seah winning 46.61 per cent of the vote.
"BIG FEET" TO FILL "BIG SHOES"
Echoing words he spoke earlier in the day, Mr Tong said Mr Heng has left "big shoes to fill". The Deputy Prime Minister announced his retirement from politics on Wednesday in a Facebook post.
Mr Heng was a surprise exclusion at the last minute. He was in 2020 was also the subject of a late-hour switch from Tampines GRC to East Coast GRC.
But Mr Tong said that he was confident in his team, which retains only Mr Tan and Ms Tan from the PAP's previous East Coast GRC slate in 2020.
"I think amongst us, the diversity of this team, we do have some big feet. We believe the freshness that we have, coupled with experience, and the diversity of life experience the five of us bring to the table … will stand us in good stead," said Mr Tong.
In introducing the new candidates, Mr Tong highlighted Mdm Hazlina's "deep concern" for social issues in her work championing women's rights and development, and spoke of his experience with Mr Dinesh while he briefed the Cabinet during his stint at the Ministry of Health (MOH) during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On his priorities after moving to East Coast GRC from his previous seat in Marine Parade GRC, Mr Tong said he wanted to focus on the ageing population in the ward and providing more opportunities for youths.
Speaking from his experience as an MP for Joo Chiat for over a decade, Mr Tong said he would also look after the well-being of private estate residents.
"I understand, although I'm still learning, but I understand deeply what the concerns are as a private estate resident, both in terms of social programmes, subsidies, grants, budget measures, but also in terms of how we can invest, enhance their estate, make their living environment better, and grow their common spaces.”
As for the more familiar members of the East Coast slate, Mr Tan highlighted his experience supporting East Coast residents during the pandemic, particularly single seniors, and said the new team would "build on the foundation" put in place over the last few years.
A first-term MP, Mr Tan, who joined politics in 2020, was elected to represent the Kampong Chai Chee division of East Coast GRC.
Ms Tan, who has represented the Changi-Simei division of East Coast GRC since she joined politics in 2006, spoke of how she has worked with the previous teams in East Coast GRC in her 19 years of experience in the ward.
"Most recently, of course, with DPM Heng, Dr Maliki and Cheryl, we're building on the great work that they have done with residents and building on that to move forward in terms of our new plans," said Ms Tan.
The three members of the PAP's 2020 East Coast slate, Mr Heng, Dr Maliki Osman and Ms Cheryl Chan, all announced their retirements from politics this week.
HAZLINA ABDUL HALIM
Madam Hazlina Abdul Halim, 40, presented the Malay news on television for 15 years before becoming an assignments editor at CNA.
She highlighted her experience in journalism as one of the avenues through which she "learned about caring more for the world, for Singapore and for people".
"As a journalist, we are very interested in the core of the issue, the meaning behind the story, and that ability to go deeper and peel the layers of the onion is a very useful skill that I find when I'm interacting with residents, to connect better and better understand," said Mdm Hazlina.
Mdm Hazlina, who is currently a senior vice president at a global CEO advisory consultancy Teneo, is the immediate past president of the board at social service agency Persatuan Pemudi Islam Singapura (PPIS) or the Singapore Muslim Women's Association.
She was also a director at MENDAKI and the former CEO of children’s charity Make-A-Wish Singapore. If elected, Mdm Hazlina said she would continue to champion the social service sector.
"I was able to help the team that launched Singapore's first secular halfway house so women can get back on their feet, rebuild lives and reconnect with their families," said Mdm Hazlina.
Referencing a Malay proverb, she said: "There is a saying in Malay that goes 'Berpijak pada bumi yang nyata' – to stand on the ground and understand it. I come from the ground, I serve in community organisations, champion ground-up initiatives. I would like to think that ground-up experience is something I bring to the table."
DINESH VASU DASH
Prior to joining politics, Mr Dinesh Vasu Dash, 49, was the CEO of the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC), an agency that coordinates eldercare services.
He was behind the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign as the head of operations at MOH during the pandemic and was a brigadier-general with the Singapore Armed Forces.
If elected, he would want to focus on supporting seniors and caregivers, helping young families and uplifting minority communities.
Apart from his time at AIC and experience volunteering at a nursing home for eight years, Mr Dinesh said eldercare and caregiving are causes "close to (his) heart" because of his wife's parents' experience looking after his wife's grandmother, who had a mental illness.
"I believe that there are many families like my in-laws, but more support will be needed for them to stand and support our seniors," Mr Dinesh said.
As a father to three children, Mr Dinesh also said he would advocate for ways to lighten the load for school-going children.
Pointing to his experience as an executive committee member of SINDA and a member of the Hindu Advisory Board, Mr Dinesh said: "I believe strongly in the Indian community being united and better integrated, so that it can continue to punch above its weight, as it has been doing over the last couple of years.
"I hope to be a voice for the underdog as I have been an underdog my entire life, and although I have never allowed that to define me ... not all of us may be as successful and would require more support."