Singapore orders Google, Apple to take measures to prevent government impersonation scam messages

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force on Monday (Nov 24) ordered Apple and Google to take steps to prevent government impersonation scam messages on iMessage and Google Messages.

These measures are aimed at preventing the spoofing of "gov.sg" SMS sender ID and government agency names, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in a press release on Tuesday.

Spoofing refers to a technique cybercriminals use to disguise themselves as a known or trusted source.

The mandated measures include preventing accounts and group chats from displaying names that spoof "gov.sg" or government agencies, or filtering messages from accounts and group chats with such names.

Apple and Google must also ensure that the profile names of unknown senders are not displayed, or displayed less prominently, than their phone numbers, said MHA.

“This would help users better identify and be wary of unknown senders,” it added.

The implementation directives, which were issued by the police under the Online Criminal Harms Act, require the companies to comply by Sunday.

Apple and Google have indicated that they will comply with the directives, said MHA.

"We urge the public to regularly update the iMessage and Google Messages apps on their mobile devices, to ensure that the latest anti-spoofing safeguards are in place," added the ministry.