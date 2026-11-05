GovTech must keep renewing capabilities, will continue to support retrenched officers: PM Wong

SINGAPORE: The Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech) must continually renew its capabilities while remaining a place where people can do work that matters, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Thursday (Nov 5).

Speaking at GovTech's 10th anniversary dinner at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Mr Wong also addressed the agency’s recent restructuring exercise that will let go of about 300 workers over two years.

“GovTech has recently gone through a restructuring exercise. I know it has been a difficult period for some officers, and we will continue to support the affected officers as they acquire new skills and prepare for new opportunities, whether within GovTech or outside,” said Mr Wong, who is also finance minister.

News of GovTech’s retrenchment exercise drew attention when announced in July as public sector layoffs in Singapore are rare. Before GovTech, the last publicly reported retrenchments in the civil service dated back to 2006 to 2010.

In his speech, Mr Wong said that GovTech’s work of bringing policy and technology together, changing how Singapore builds, modernising systems and strengthening cybersecurity, ultimately depends on people.

“We need people with deep expertise and a strong sense of public purpose. People who understand technology, but also understand policy and operations. And people who keep learning, because the technologies and skills we need will continue to change,” he said.

“GovTech must remain a place where such people can deepen their craft, take on difficult problems, and do work that matters.”

A TECHNOLOGICALLY STRONG PUBLIC SERVICE

Beyond renewing GovTech’s capabilities, there must also be stronger technological capabilities developed across the wider public service, said Mr Wong.

“When we established GovTech, we deliberately concentrated technology expertise in one organisation, so that we could quickly build up a critical mass of talent and capabilities. But the expertise cannot reside in GovTech alone. It really must be deeply embedded across the entire public service,” he said.

In the past year, the agency has been bringing its product and engineering capabilities closer to frontline agencies.