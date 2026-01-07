Grab launches drone delivery pilot in Tanjong Rhu

SINGAPORE: Grab announced on Tuesday (Jan 6) that it was launching a three-month drone delivery pilot in Tanjong Rhu as it looks to improve the overall efficiency of its food deliveries.

Geographical constraints and longer routes result in more complicated and less efficient deliveries for Grab delivery riders, the platform said.

For example, in Tanjong Rhu, the Kallang River separates homes from the main cluster of eateries and getting around it adds minutes to every trip, it said.

“This pilot aims to explore how autonomous tech can work hand-in-hand with our delivery-partner network to improve overall efficiency,” it said in a notice on its website.

The pilot will be conducted in partnership with ST Engineering’s Unmanned Air Systems business, which developed the drone solution used in the scheme.

Open to consumers ordering from within Tanjong Rhu, it will be limited to merchant partners from Bugis, Kampong Glam and Suntec City, allowing for a more controlled trial, said Grab.

Drone deliveries will run every Tuesday to Sunday between 10am and 6pm, with up to 28 each day.

“The average flight time is estimated to be about 8 minutes for a round trip, making it a quick and convenient option,” Grab added.