Grab to temporarily increase metered taxi fares to support GrabCab drivers amid rise in fuel costs

SINGAPORE: GrabCab will temporarily raise metered taxi fares from Mar 30 to May 21 to support its taxi drivers amid rising fuel costs, Grab said on Monday (Mar 23).

The adjustment in fees only applies to metered taxi rides, including those hailed on the street and those booked via the Grab app.

“This measure is part of a broader support effort to ensure our drivers can continue to operate sustainably while fuel prices remain volatile,” Grab said.

“While individual fares vary, GrabCab has calibrated this adjustment to provide direct relief to drivers with every kilometre they drive,” the company added.

The adjustment in fare applies to the distance and waiting time components of the taxi meter.

The unit fare for GrabCab rides will be raised to S$0.27 from S$0.26.



"This unit is charged every 400m (from 1km to 10km), every 350m (after 10km), or every 45 seconds of waiting time," Grab said.

Flag-down fares will remain unchanged at S$4.60 for a four-seater ride and S$4.80 for a six-seater ride.

Short commutes, for example, a 4km ride from Novena to Orchard with no waiting time, will incur an estimated S$0.08 more per trip.

For mid-range journeys, for instance, a 12km trip from Ang Mo Kio to City Hall with no waiting time, about an additional S$0.28 will be charged.

Long-distance trips, such as a 30km journey from Woodlands to Changi Airport, will see fares rise by about S$0.80.

"The math for our drivers has changed quickly with fuel prices increasing at the pump. Following the fuel vouchers we distributed last week, this metered 'top-up' is a necessary next step to ensure that the extra costs drivers face are partially offset by every trip they complete,” a Grabcab spokesperson said.

“We are continuing to monitor the situation closely and remain committed to exploring further ways to support our driver-partners during this volatile period.”

Taxi operator ComfortDelGro last week also implemented a temporary "driver fee" for bookings made through its CDG Zig application in a move to ease the financial strain on drivers brought about by rising fuel prices.



CNA has contacted Grab to ask about the size of the GrabCab fleet.