Parliament votes in favour of amended PSP motion on supporting hawkers

SINGAPORE: Members of Parliament (MPs) on both sides of the aisle voted on Wednesday (Nov 13) in favour of an amended Progress Singapore Party (PSP) motion to continue the government's support for hawkers and to grow Singapore’s hawker culture.

The original motion by the PSP called on the government to “review its policies relating to hawkers and the management of hawker centres to provide better support for hawkers to sustain and grow Singapore hawker culture so that Singaporeans can continue to enjoy good and affordable hawker food”.

MP Edward Chia (PAP-Holland-Bukit Timah) proposed that the motion be amended to reflect that the government would instead “continue its support for hawkers by regularly reviewing” its policies, and to change “provide better support for hawkers” to “which will help”.

He also proposed to add a phrase to the end of the motion.

The amended motion read: “That this House calls on the government to continue its support for hawkers by regularly reviewing its policies relating to hawkers and the management of hawker centres, which will help to sustain and grow Singapore’s hawker culture so that Singaporeans can continue to enjoy good and affordable hawker food while enabling hawkers to earn a fair livelihood.”

After five-and-a-half hours of debate, all MPs who were present – including those from the Workers’ Party (WP) and the PSP's Non-Constituency MPs – voted in favour of these three amendments.

In total, 14 MPs spoke during the debate, including two PSP NCMPs, a WP MP and one Nominated MP.

All MPs in the House also voted in favour of the amended motion.

“The PSP is ready to support the amended motion, which is not too different from the original motion tabled by me,” said NCMP Leong Mun Wai in his closing speech.

“This is to show that this House is united in our support for hawkers.”