Air quality in unhealthy range across most of Singapore

SINGAPORE: Air quality in four of Singapore’s five regions remained in the unhealthy range on Tuesday (Oct 6) morning, while the south improved to the moderate range after all regions recorded unhealthy readings on Monday.

As of 6am, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) readings were 130 in central Singapore, 117 in the west, 112 in the east and 107 in the north.

The 24-hour PSI reading in southern Singapore was 95, within the moderate range.

The 1-hour PM2.5 readings, which give a more current indication of air quality, were in the elevated band in central, western and eastern Singapore at 6am.

For immediate outdoor activities, people should refer to the 1-hour PM2.5 readings and corresponding personal guide, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said.

The 24-hour PSI forecast and health advisories should be used when planning outdoor activities for the next 24 hours.

When 1-hour PM2.5 levels are elevated, healthy people are advised to reduce strenuous outdoor activity for the next hour, while the elderly, pregnant women, children and people with chronic heart or lung conditions should avoid such activity.